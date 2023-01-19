These Chic Glass Mugs Will Make Your Homemade Coffee Feel Just As Special As A Cup From A Coffeehouse

Everyone has a mismatched collection of old coffee cups with sayings like “Best Mom,” and while they’re useful (and often sentimental), having a few elegant mugs can make you feel more put together. These glass mugs that reviewers call “simple but beautiful” are just what you need to feel like a stylish home influencer. You can get a set of two for $25 from Amazon, which adds up to just $12.50 per cup.

The insulated, double-walled design of these mugs keeps your drinks hot or cold for longer than single-walled or ceramic styles, so you don’t have to repeatedly add ice or reheat them. Plus, the outside stays cool even when you’re holding the steamiest coffee. One shopper said that the double-walled glass is a feature they “didn’t know [they] needed in [their] life,” adding, “It prevents sweating if I have something cold in it. And it prevents the heat from the liquid from making it difficult to hold.” Each mug holds 12.5 ounces when filled to the brim, which is about 1.5 cups of liquid.

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

The cups are made of durable mouth-blown borosilicate glass that’s more resistant to temperature changes than regular glass, meaning they won’t easily crack. Reviewers say the mugs are lightweight in addition to being durable. Cleanup is super simple, since the cups are dishwasher-safe, and they’re microwave- and freezer-safe, too, so you can easily reheat or cool your drinks if needed. One five-star reviewer even commented that they’re “never going back to traditional mugs after using these” because they love them so much.

The glass mugs are useful not only for coffee lovers but for tea drinkers, as well. Since you can see your drink through the glass, it makes it easy to check when your tea bags are done steeping. Shoppers also love how the design gives drinks like cappuccinos and lattes a “professional barista look.”

These mugs look so chic that you’ll actually be excited to make your coffee at home. They would make a perfect housewarming or hostess gift, too. Shop the double-walled glass mugs at Amazon for $25.