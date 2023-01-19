These Chic Glass Mugs Will Make Your Homemade Coffee Feel Just As Special As A Cup From A Coffeehouse

Get a set of two for $25.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Everyone has a mismatched collection of old coffee cups with sayings like “Best Mom,” and while they’re useful (and often sentimental), having a few elegant mugs can make you feel more put together. These glass mugs that reviewers call “simple but beautiful” are just what you need to feel like a stylish home influencer. You can get a set of two for $25 from Amazon, which adds up to just $12.50 per cup.

The insulated, double-walled design of these mugs keeps your drinks hot or cold for longer than single-walled or ceramic styles, so you don’t have to repeatedly add ice or reheat them. Plus, the outside stays cool even when you’re holding the steamiest coffee. One shopper said that the double-walled glass is a feature they “didn’t know [they] needed in [their] life,” adding, “It prevents sweating if I have something cold in it. And it prevents the heat from the liquid from making it difficult to hold.” Each mug holds 12.5 ounces when filled to the brim, which is about 1.5 cups of liquid. 

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs

Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

The cups are made of durable mouth-blown borosilicate glass that’s more resistant to temperature changes than regular glass, meaning they won’t easily crack. Reviewers say the mugs are lightweight in addition to being durable. Cleanup is super simple, since the cups are dishwasher-safe, and they’re microwave- and freezer-safe, too, so you can easily reheat or cool your drinks if needed. One five-star reviewer even commented that they’re “never going back to traditional mugs after using these” because they love them so much. 

The glass mugs are useful not only for coffee lovers but for tea drinkers, as well. Since you can see your drink through the glass, it makes it easy to check when your tea bags are done steeping. Shoppers also love how the design gives drinks like cappuccinos and lattes a “professional barista look.”

These mugs look so chic that you’ll actually be excited to make your coffee at home. They would make a perfect housewarming or hostess gift, too. Shop the double-walled glass mugs at Amazon for $25.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Lodge Sale Tout
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent
white fennel soup southern living
The 9 Best Containers For Storing Soup—Starting At $4 On Amazon
Hatch Restore Alarm Clock
15 Products That Are Already On Our Editors' Amazon Wish Lists For 2023
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole FamilyâAll For Under $20 tout
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25
Match Cloche
47 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Best Friend
Snapware Total Solution 20-Pc Plastic Food Storage Containers
The Best Products Our Editors Bought On Amazon In 2022
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Dreampairs Slippers
Last-Minute Gift Ideas From Amazon That Will Still Arrive In Time For Christmas
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
AGED & ORE Whiskey Tasting Flight tout
This Texas-Based Brand Has Last-Minute Gifts For Men Who Are Hard To Shop For—And They Start At Just $25
Woman Cooking in Skillet
The Best Ceramic Cookware for Every Budget
Best Bakeware
The 10 Best Bakeware Sets for Perfectly Cooked Cakes, Breads, and More
Tea in Cup
Amazon's Bestselling, Under-$25 Electric Tea Kettle Will Have You Ready For Fall
Holiday Storage Sale Tout
10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (And Packing Back Up) Easy, All On Sale For Black Friday
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Tout
Shoppers Say This Portable Space Heater Is ‘Surprisingly Efficient’ In Small Spaces—And It’s Only $34
Weezie towel
45 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts That Every Southerner Will Appreciate