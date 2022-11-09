Cookware Brands Like Le Creuset And All-Clad Are Currently On Sale For Up To 62% Off At Sur La Table

It’s time to start preparing for the fast-approaching holiday season, and luckily the Sur La Table Semi-Annual Cookware Sale is going on right now to help you out. The sale features discounts on top-selling brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and Sur La Table’s in-house line for up to 62 percent off. You can shop pretty much everything you might need, like Dutch ovens, nonstick skillets, saucepans, sheet pans, kitchen utensils, and more.

Whether you want to replace old kitchenware or shop gifts for the aspiring chefs in your life, this sale arrived just in time to help you gear up for all of your hosting duties this holiday season. The retailer’s sale ends on November 23, so stock up on all your Thanksgiving cooking needs while you can, and check out some great deals below.

Best Sur La Table Semi-Annual Cookware Deals:

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven

Sur La Table

You’ll find some amazing deals on brands that can be a bit of an investment, like this Le Creuset Dutch oven that’s currently $130 off. It has a tight-fitting lid to prevent heat and moisture from escaping the chip- and crack-resistant enameled cast iron pot. Plus, it comes in 12 beautiful colors.

BUY IT: $249.96 (orig. $379.95); surlatable.com

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, Set Of Three

Sur La Table

This All-Clad nonstick skillet set is 43 percent off and includes three different sized skillets that are both dishwasher- and oven-safe. The skillets are super durable and have stainless steel handles that stay cool while you’re cooking.

BUY IT: $119.96 (orig. $209.95); surlatable.com

Staub Mini Pumpkin Cocotte

Sur La Table

Crafted specifically for the holidays, this mini pumpkin cocotte is perfectly on-theme for cooking Thanksgiving dinner. It’s made of sturdy ceramic with a scratch-resistant porcelain finish, making it extra durable. It also comes in two festive colors: burnt orange and black.

BUY IT: $34.96 (orig. $64); surlatable.com

Le Creuset Bistro Grill

Sur La Table

If you love cooking out in the summer, you need this bistro grill so you can serve burgers and steak all year. The grill evenly distributes heat for perfectly cooked meals, and it’s 32 percent off during the sale.

BUY IT: $116.96 (orig. $169.95); surlatable.com

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Saucepan With Lid

Sur la Table

You can use this stainless steel saucepan to make everything from soups to sauces to pasta. The saucepan has a tightly-fitting lid, and it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with all stovetops.

BUY IT: $119.96 (orig. $179.95); surlatable.com

All-Clad Stainless Steel Nonstick Roasting Pan

Sur La Table

Keeping with the holiday cooking theme, you can get this roasting pan for your Thanksgiving turkey for 50 percent off. It has a nonstick roasting rack and tall sides to prevent splatters while cooking. And don’t forget to use the collected juices to make gravies and glazes, too.

BUY IT: $99.96 (orig. $200); surlatable.com

Staub Four-Piece Baking Dish Set

Sur La Table

If you want to upgrade all of your kitchenware, there are even discounts on kitchen sets, like this baking dish set that comes with a rectangular, oval, and square ceramic baking dish that are safe to use in the oven, dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love the quality and durability of these pieces. The cherry color is beautiful. The sizes are perfect for everyday use.”

BUY IT: $129.96 (orig. $314); surlatable.com

GreenPan Craft Sheet Pan

Sur La Table

You can currently get this dishwasher-safe sheet pan for just $20. It’s made of heavyweight steel that’s extremely durable and has easy-to-carry handles. Plus, the heat-responsive surface evenly roasts veggies and bakes cookies.

BUY IT: $19.96 (orig. $40); surlatable.com

Sur La Table Nonstick Tools With Stainless Steel Crock

Sur La Table

Get all your cooking utensils at once with this set of nonstick tools that’s over 60 percent off. They’re made of durable, heat-resistant nylon and come with a stainless steel base, so you can easily keep them all in one place.

BUY IT: $49.99 (orig. $130); surlatable.com

Nordic Ware Six-Piece Covered Bowl Set

Sur La Table

This set of three mixing bowls is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. They won’t slide around while you’re mixing since they have nonslip bases, and they come with lids to make it super simple to store your food.

BUY IT: $32.99 (orig. $41.95); surlatable.com