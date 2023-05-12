Sur La Table Accepting Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Through End Of May

Good news, coupon clippers! Sur La Table announced Thursday that they are accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

Customers can use their blue valid coupon for 20% off a single item on a wide range of cookware, bakeware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, tabletop items, and more at Sur La Table retail locations now through May 31st, 2023. .

The news comes on the heels of Bed Bath & Beyond’s announcement last month that it had filed for bankruptcy and would be closing its stores. The chain only accepted coupons through the end of the April, leaving countless customers with unusable discounts.

“At Sur La Table, our goal has always been to create happiness through cooking and sharing food. We welcome all customers in our stores where they will find cooking and entertaining essentials, from the best brands, available at the best price. Our in-store brand specialists are product experts to help you shop, and our resident chefs lead our in-store cooking classes and can answer all your culinary questions.” Jordan Voloshin, CEO of Sur La Table, said in a statement. “Once we heard of the recent retailer closures, we decided to offer our new and existing customers a small token of our appreciation by providing them the opportunity to purchase a product at our stores at a great value by using coupons they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to use.”

Shoppers will be able to use their unexpired, oversized blue coupons for in-store, regularly priced purchases only. The offer is eligible for a one-time purchase per customer. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Specific brand exclusions applicable.

Happy shopping, y’all!

