A Rare Super Blue Moon Will Illuminate The Sky Next Week

You’ll have to wait 14 years until the next one.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023
Moonrise over the Syr Darya river
Photo:

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The moon has quite the show planned for next week, and you won't want to miss it!

As our friends at Martha Stewart Living recently pointed out, the largest and closest supermoon of the summer is set to illuminate the sky on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday August, 31.

Often referred to as a super blue moon, the upcoming lunar event is especially rare because it checks three labels at once: full moon, supermoon, and blue moon. 

Positioned 222,043 miles from Earth, experts say that this particular supermoon will be the closest full supermoon this year.

According to EarthSky.org, a full moon happens when the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. A full supermoon is when the full moon occurs at the time the moon is closest to us in its elliptical orbit. And a blue moon is what we call two full moons in the same month. No, it won’t appear blue in color. 

While supermoons happen a few times a year, a supermoon that is also a blue moon is pretty rare. As NASA reports, about 25 percent of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3 percent of full moons are blue moons. You’ll have to wait 14 years to see one again, as the next super blue moons won’t occur until January and March 2037.

Eyes to the sky, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Moon Through The Clouds
Look for the Spectacular Pink Supermoon this April
Great Smoky Mountain view with wildflowers
17 Smoky Mountain Wildflowers To Look Out For On Your Next Trip
Sooty Mold on Crepe Myrtle
How To Solve Common Crepe Myrtle Problems From Diseases To Pests
Commodore Perry Estate
18 Best New Hotels In Texas—Plus 6 More Opening Soon
Krispy Kreme Strawberry Supermoon
Krispy Kreme Launches Out-of-This-World Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut
South's 50 Best Small Towns
The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Spotless giraffe
Tennessee Zoo Welcomes Super-Rare Spotless Giraffe
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Jubilee in Daphne, AL 1950s
The Jubilee: Mobile Bay's Summer Seafood Phenomenon
Snapdragons, Penny Violas, Tulips, Parsley, and Ivy Container Garden
115 Of Our Best Container Gardening Ideas
New Year's Eve Quotes
New Year's Eve Quotes To Help You Ring in New Beginnings
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Poinsettia
25 Best Flowers And Plants For Christmas
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles