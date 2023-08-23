A Rare Super Blue Moon Will Illuminate The Sky Next Week

The moon has quite the show planned for next week, and you won't want to miss it!

As our friends at Martha Stewart Living recently pointed out, the largest and closest supermoon of the summer is set to illuminate the sky on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday August, 31.

Often referred to as a super blue moon, the upcoming lunar event is especially rare because it checks three labels at once: full moon, supermoon, and blue moon.

Positioned 222,043 miles from Earth, experts say that this particular supermoon will be the closest full supermoon this year.



According to EarthSky.org, a full moon happens when the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. A full supermoon is when the full moon occurs at the time the moon is closest to us in its elliptical orbit. And a blue moon is what we call two full moons in the same month. No, it won’t appear blue in color.

While supermoons happen a few times a year, a supermoon that is also a blue moon is pretty rare. As NASA reports, about 25 percent of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3 percent of full moons are blue moons. You’ll have to wait 14 years to see one again, as the next super blue moons won’t occur until January and March 2037.

Eyes to the sky, y’all!