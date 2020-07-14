9 Summer Movies to Stream Before Labor Day

We've got our favorite summer flicks for you.

Summer is here, but with the current state of affairs amid the coronavirus pandemic, it can feel tougher than ever to embody that relaxed, summertime spirit. To help you unplug from the news and tough realities we're all facing right now, we've rounded up our favorite movies that give you that schools-out feeling.

Dirty Dancing

How can we forget "Baby?" It's impossible to journey to the storied Catskill mountains with Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Jerry Orbach, and the cast, and not wrap feeling a little bit better than when you first sat down. And, oh, the dancing. The dancing.

Watch it on Amazon Prime here or Hulu here.

Wide Sargasso Sea

In this prequel to Jane Eyre, based on the fictional tome by Jean Rhys, you'll be captivated by the madwoman in the attic and 1830s Jamaica. See you in front of the TV screen for this nail-biting drama.

Watch it on Acorn here.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Off to Hawaii we go for this rom-com that centers around a composer bumping into his television star ex-girlfriend when vacationing in Hawaii. Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand really keep the laughs coming.

Watch it on Hulu here.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Whether it's your first or fifth time watching, you're in for a treat as you follow along on the adventures of a pair of special jeans and four best friends. After many summers spent together, the girls are separated and oh-so-much action and drama ensues.

Watch it on IMDb TV (Amazon’s free streaming service) here.

WATCH: The Best Feel-Good TV Shows to Stream This Summer

Palm Springs

This new Hulu original movie is quite the trip: Two people meet at a wedding and start a romance. No surprise there. Only they're stuck in a time trap, unable to escape the day, and you won't be able to stop laughing for practically the whole 90-minute film.

Watch it on Hulu here.

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

For the family that loves mysteries, it's time to be acquainted (or reacquainted) with the incredibly chic detective Phryne Fisher. The movie takes place in 1929 Jerusalem, and the scenery alone will blow you away. As will the wild plot twists.

Watch it on Acorn here.

Desparados

This new Netflix original movie takes viewers to picturesque Cabo, Mexico, as three friends embark on a crazy to delete an email from the phone of lead character.

Watch it on Netflix here.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Bahamas. Mystery. Friendship. Summer. Thrills. What's not to love? We could watch this one again and again.

Watch it on Hulu here.

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On

We know, we know, it's a two-part documentary, but we're throwing this one on for good measure and great music. Get to know one of your favorite country stars like never before as you track his rise to fame in Oklahoma, Nashville, and beyond. We might not be going to concerts this summer, but the doc is a potent reminder to the power of the arena show.

Watch it on Netflix here.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out the best feel-good TV shows to stream this summer.