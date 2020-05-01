18 Fun Ideas for Celebrating Summer at Home

The first step is to cut yourself some slack. Lower the bar. I have let the housekeeping go, despite the now-comical fact that I exclaimed to my husband at the start of this ordeal: “We will finally have time to wash the windows!” Y’all, we have not washed those windows—or even folded our laundry from about three days ago. I haven’t encouraged my children to keep up daily journals or taught anyone a new instrument. I am digging through memories of how I spent my childhood summers in the 1980s and remembering that I managed—that we all managed—with nothing more than a bicycle, episodes of Charles in Charge, and fistfuls of Apple Jacks cereal. We can do it again.