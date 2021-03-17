You Can Buy This Amazing Inflatable Patio for Summer Fun on Amazon

So you want to have an epic summer? Boat owners, do we have the perfect find for you: The Island Hopper Patio Dock 15-Foot Inflatable Swimming Water Platform (Buy It: $1,399.99; Amazon.com). Of course, at $1,400, it's definitely an investment, but if you share a lake house with multiple people or spend so much time in the lake you're an honorary fish, then it could very well be worth the splurge. (If you need a gentle reminder, here are 10 reasons Southerners go to the lake.)
We first caught wind of this inflatable water platform from the team over at SimpleMost.com, and we have to say the specs seem pretty impressive. Measuring in at 15' x 6' x 6", the inflatable patio dock is the perfect accompaniment to a small pontoon or sport boat and holds about 10 or so people (its weight capacity is more than 2,000 pounds). Your floating dock also includes a portable power inflator with a 20" power cord. If you don't have a boat, or prefer for the floating dock to stay stationary, you can also anchor it in a desired swim area. Whether you want to hang out on the dock between swimming laps as a recovery and stretching station or set up shop with a cooler, a lawn chair, and a pile of reading material for a sunny afternoon, there's no shortage of ways to use this sturdy dock. In fact, one Amazon customer who called it "one of the best purchases I have ever made for kids" said he "[flips] it over [to the] smooth side, and they use it as a slide off of my boat."
Another customer quipped that it is "...expensive, yes, but definitely worth it!! So much fun!" so if you're breaking in a new lake house or have a milestone birthday coming up, it may just be the perfect way to toast the occasion. When the time is right, you can bet your bottom dollar we'll be hosting quite the pontoon party.