You Can Buy This Amazing Inflatable Patio for Summer Fun on Amazon

We first caught wind of this inflatable water platform from the team over at SimpleMost.com, and we have to say the specs seem pretty impressive. Measuring in at 15' x 6' x 6", the inflatable patio dock is the perfect accompaniment to a small pontoon or sport boat and holds about 10 or so people (its weight capacity is more than 2,000 pounds). Your floating dock also includes a portable power inflator with a 20" power cord. If you don't have a boat, or prefer for the floating dock to stay stationary, you can also anchor it in a desired swim area. Whether you want to hang out on the dock between swimming laps as a recovery and stretching station or set up shop with a cooler, a lawn chair, and a pile of reading material for a sunny afternoon, there's no shortage of ways to use this sturdy dock. In fact, one Amazon customer who called it "one of the best purchases I have ever made for kids" said he "[flips] it over [to the] smooth side, and they use it as a slide off of my boat."