People Without Pools Are Getting Inflatable Sunbathing Tubs Instead, And It's Pretty Brilliant
We all had that friend when we were young — the one with the pool. During a sweltering summer in the South, it was the hottest ticket in town. When you grow up, it's not much different. You're still striving to find any body of water to lounge next to, or risk being swept away by humidity, mosquitoes, and existential summertime dread if attempting to lay out in a bare backyard.
No pool? No beach trip on the horizon? No friends with really big boats? That's no issue. The bargain shoppers of the Internet have found a much more space-friendly, cost-efficient way to stay cool as you sunbathe. Or really, for whenever you attempt to spend any time outside from July through September. It's called a suntan tub — or a tanning pool — or a sunbathing lounger.
Basically, just imagine a landlocked, oversized, inflatable lounger that is like a cross between a recliner pool float and a baby pool. You just inflate it, plop it wherever you please, and fill it up with as much or as little water as you prefer. For optimal sunbathing, we suggest keeping about an inch or two of water in there to make it seem almost like you're floating on top of the Gulf. (We said almost.)
What sets it apart from a regular pool float is the tall perimeter edges, which allow you to fill it up with water and also achieve a more comfy lounging situation. It even comes with a built-in recliner that you can remove at your leisure. What happens if you do find yourself a pool? Simply throw it in there. It'll work just fine.
If you're looking to cool down this summer, consider this inflatable suntan pool. Shop below.
Swimline Suntan Tub
It measures almost six feet in length and comes in two fun color options.
SHOP THE BLUE: $79.99; amazon.com
SHOP THE PINK: $69.99; amazon.com