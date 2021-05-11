11 Inflatable Lake Toys That Are Fun For Everyone–Even Adults
Kick back and relax because it's summertime! With summer comes lots of fun in the sun and time spent with family. When the heat starts to rise and the sun just won't stop shining, it's time to pack your bags and head to the lake. Days spent in the cool, fresh water make it easy to cool off. While we love all the activities we can do on the lake—boating, paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing—there's nothing more relaxing than floating around on an inflatable device and catching some rays. We've rounded up some of our favorite inflatable lake toys, ranging from fun games to play with family to giant floats fit for a crowd. These lake toys will keep you entertained all day long, and we know they'll be in hot demand from both the kids and adults in your group. These water lake toys are the perfect way to have fun and stay cool on your days off.
Inflatable Bag Toss Game
BUY IT: $25, urbanoutfitters.com
Grab a friend and get this game started. Cornhole is a backyard classic and this version makes it even better for summertime. The set comes with two floating targets and 8 bean bags.
Bestway Floating Island Raft
BUY IT: $260, amazon.com
Grab the whole gang and hang out on this party float. It can fit up to sic people and even has a canopy to offer some shade while you’re floating.
Inflat-A-Bull
BUY IT: $130, amazon.com
If you’re looking to have some rowdy fun, this float is for you. It’s a challenge to stay on, but your fall will be cushioned thanks to the smart design.
Red Vinyl Inflatable Big Red Truck Lounger
BUY IT: $100, acehardware.com
This float has you riding in style. Decked out with a cooler in the front hood, you’ll have everything you need to float aimlessly and relax.
Swimline LED Swan
BUY IT: $56, amazon.com
Use this float day and night thanks to the LED lights found in its design. You have plenty of room to sprawl out and relax.
Intex River Run II Sport Lounge
BUY IT: $82, amazon.com
These river tubes are sturdy yet comfy. No wave will be able to knock you, or your drinks that can be stored in the built-in cooler, over.
Pink Party 4 Pack Fluzzle
BUY IT: $180, walmart.com
This float is perfect for hanging with your crew or floating solo. These floats look like puzzle pieces and are sold in a pack of 4 so you can link them together using the attached straps or enjoy them separately.
Sloosh Inflatable Lounger
BUY IT: $42, amazon.com
If you want to relax but don’t want to lay down and miss the action, this lounge chair is for you. It keeps you comfy while you’re sitting upright so you can take it all in.
Sunnylife X Rolling Stones Float
BUY IT: $85, urbanoutfitters.com
This cute lounger is perfect for music fans, but anyone can enjoy it especially since it comes with a backrest and built-in cup holder.
Retro Phone Lounger Float
BUY IT: $49, urbanoutfitters.com
This funky retro phone float is playful and comfy. It’ll be the only phone you have to worry about when you’re disconnected at the lake.
Chicken Fight Inflatable Game
BUY IT: $70, amazon.com
Gone are the days of getting onto a partner’s shoulder for chicken fights. Try out these inflatable chicken floats and battle it out to see who wins.