20 Pool Floats for a Weekend of Summer Fun

It's summer time and that means you're looking to escape the heat. Where is the closest body of water? Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake, or the pool, you need somewhere to relax. These floats are perfect for lying in the water and enjoying some time to yourself with a cold drink and a cool breeze. You can't hit the water with any old float though. We picked out some fun pool floats that are perfect to express your personality. From flirty fruit to a giant rubber duck, you're sure to get noticed. So grab your pool float and dive in.