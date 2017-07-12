20 Pool Floats for a Weekend of Summer Fun
It's summer time and that means you're looking to escape the heat. Where is the closest body of water? Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake, or the pool, you need somewhere to relax. These floats are perfect for lying in the water and enjoying some time to yourself with a cold drink and a cool breeze. You can't hit the water with any old float though. We picked out some fun pool floats that are perfect to express your personality. From flirty fruit to a giant rubber duck, you're sure to get noticed. So grab your pool float and dive in.
Mermaid Dreams
Always wanted to be a mermaid? Float amongst the waves in this pink mermaid tail float. Not heading to the beach? It's great for the lake and pool as well.
Buy It: $18.69; amazon.com
Giant Pineapple
Not going to make it to the tropics this summer? Bring a little of that paradise vibe to the pool with this pineapple float. Ideal for relaxing with a frozen cocktail.
Buy It: $25.99; amazon.com
Flip Flop Fun
Kick back in the pool on this giant flip flop. It even has a cup holder for your summer beverage.
Buy It: $21.28; amazon.com
Rosé All Day
Rosé is the wine for summer, so why not float away on this larger than life bottle of bubbly? Great for a girls' weekend or moms-only time at the pool.
Buy It: $48; kohls.com
Kiwi Smoothie
Relax in the pool with your favorite kiwi-pineapple drink on this giant kiwi float. The bright colors will go perfectly with your new swimsuit.
Buy It: $35.99; kohls.com
Classic Fun
Loved your rubber ducky in the bath when you were young? Now you can play with a giant one in the pool.
Buy It: $41.95; walmart.com
Watermelon Slices
This summer time fruit can also be enjoyed on the water. We don't mind that this one has a lot of seeds.
Buy It: $31.33; amazon.com
Patriotic Pop
Ready to celebrate the stars and stripes? This red, white, and blue ice pop float is a great nod to the 4th and summer days.
Buy It: $34.50; amazon.com
Prickly Relaxing
This giant cactus is more relaxing than you think. It even gives you a place to layout your arms.
Buy It: $22.99; amazon.com
Floating Cocktails
Don't leave your drink on the pool edge while you're enjoying the water. This set of 3 palm trees will keep your cocktail afloat while you relax.
Buy It: $6.99; amazon.com
Pretty as a Peacock
No reason to get your feathers ruffled when you're kicked back in this peacock float.
Buy It: $79.99; walmart.com
Give Me Some Fin
Your kids will love this turtle float that looks just like Squirt from Finding Nemo.
Buy It: $29.99; walmart.com
High Flyer
A Barbie themed float is the thing we didn't know we needed and now we can't summer without it.
Buy It: $99; amazon.com
Wave Rider
Who needs the ocean, when you can ride a Jet Ski Float in your pool?
Buy It: $89; amazon.com
Groovy Cruisin'
Malibu Barbie does it again. Adults and kids alike will love this Retro Convertible Float. It can easily fit two or three little ones for a ride around the pool.
Buy It: $98.22; amazon.com
Call Me, Beep Me
You'll be OOO all day on this Retro Phone Float.
Buy It: $46.55; amazon.com
Fresh Avocado
This Avocado Pool Float comes with an inflatable pit as a beach ball for even more fun and games.
Buy It: $22.99; amazon.com
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
You don't even have to get out of the pool to enjoy snacks and drinks with this float. Pack it full of your favorite pool-side treats and let it float its way to your guests.
Buy It: $39; amazon.com
Aye-aye, Captain
No boating license required for this float.
Buy It: $38.95; amazon.com
Feeling Fabulous
You'll be sitting pretty in pink on this fun flamingo float.
Buy It: $25.99; amazon.com