20 Pool Floats for a Weekend of Summer Fun

Credit: amazon.com

It's summer time and that means you're looking to escape the heat. Where is the closest body of water? Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake, or the pool, you need somewhere to relax. These floats are perfect for lying in the water and enjoying some time to yourself with a cold drink and a cool breeze. You can't hit the water with any old float though. We picked out some fun pool floats that are perfect to express your personality. From flirty fruit to a giant rubber duck, you're sure to get noticed. So grab your pool float and dive in.

Mermaid Dreams

Credit: amazon.com

Always wanted to be a mermaid? Float amongst the waves in this pink mermaid tail float. Not heading to the beach? It's great for the lake and pool as well.

Buy It: $18.69; amazon.com

Giant Pineapple

Credit: amazon.com

Not going to make it to the tropics this summer? Bring a little of that paradise vibe to the pool with this pineapple float. Ideal for relaxing with a frozen cocktail.

Buy It: $25.99; amazon.com

Flip Flop Fun

Credit: amazon.com

Kick back in the pool on this giant flip flop. It even has a cup holder for your summer beverage.

Buy It: $21.28; amazon.com

Rosé All Day

Credit: kohls.com

Rosé is the wine for summer, so why not float away on this larger than life bottle of bubbly? Great for a girls' weekend or moms-only time at the pool. 

Buy It: $48; kohls.com

Kiwi Smoothie

Credit: Kohls

Relax in the pool with your favorite kiwi-pineapple drink on this giant kiwi float. The bright colors will go perfectly with your new swimsuit.

Buy It: $35.99; kohls.com

Classic Fun

Credit: walmart.com

Loved your rubber ducky in the bath when you were young? Now you can play with a giant one in the pool.

Buy It: $41.95; walmart.com

Watermelon Slices

Credit: amazon.com

This summer time fruit can also be enjoyed on the water. We don't mind that this one has a lot of seeds.

Buy It: $31.33; amazon.com

Patriotic Pop

Credit: amazon.com

Ready to celebrate the stars and stripes? This red, white, and blue ice pop float is a great nod to the 4th and summer days.

Buy It: $34.50; amazon.com

Prickly Relaxing

Credit: amazon.com

This giant cactus is more relaxing than you think. It even gives you a place to layout your arms.

Buy It: $22.99; amazon.com

Floating Cocktails

Credit: amazon.com

Don't leave your drink on the pool edge while you're enjoying the water. This set of 3 palm trees will keep your cocktail afloat while you relax.

Buy It: $6.99; amazon.com

Pretty as a Peacock

Credit: walmart.com

No reason to get your feathers ruffled when you're kicked back in this peacock float.

Buy It: $79.99; walmart.com

Give Me Some Fin

Credit: walmart.com

Your kids will love this turtle float that looks just like Squirt from Finding Nemo.

Buy It: $29.99; walmart.com

High Flyer

Credit: amazon.com

A Barbie themed float is the thing we didn't know we needed and now we can't summer without it.

Buy It: $99; amazon.com

Wave Rider

Credit: amazon.com

Who needs the ocean, when you can ride a Jet Ski Float in your pool?

Buy It: $89; amazon.com

Groovy Cruisin'

Credit: amazon.com

Malibu Barbie does it again. Adults and kids alike will love this Retro Convertible Float. It can easily fit two or three little ones for a ride around the pool.

Buy It: $98.22; amazon.com

Call Me, Beep Me

Credit: amazon.com

You'll be OOO all day on this Retro Phone Float.  

Buy It: $46.55; amazon.com

Fresh Avocado

Credit: amazon.com

This Avocado Pool Float comes with an inflatable pit as a beach ball for even more fun and games.

Buy It: $22.99; amazon.com  

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Credit: amazon.com

You don't even have to get out of the pool to enjoy snacks and drinks with this float. Pack it full of your favorite pool-side treats and let it float its way to your guests.

Buy It: $39; amazon.com

Aye-aye, Captain

Credit: amazon.com

No boating license required for this float.

Buy It: $38.95; amazon.com

Feeling Fabulous

Credit: amazon.com

You'll be sitting pretty in pink on this fun flamingo float.

Buy It: $25.99; amazon.com

