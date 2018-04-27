The Best Mother-Daughter Vacations to Take This Summer
Shouldn’t you spend some quality time with your mom this summer? (Answer: Of course you should.) Plan a weekend trip—just the two of you—and get away to one of these special Southern spots this season. In these small towns and big cities, there are plenty of shops, restaurants, and attractions to keep you two entertained and making memories all day, every day. Whether your trip is two days or two weeks, these Southern spots are perfect locales for your summertime mother-daughter getaway (or sister trip or friend bonanza). We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite towns here, and we think you and your mom will love them too. With plenty of places to stay, eat, and explore, all you need to do is make a reservation, pack your bags, and call your mom.
Birmingham, Alabama
Stay: Book a stay at the Grand Bohemian Hotel, and you’ll be within walking distance of Mountain Brook Village’s charming shops and restaurants.
Eat: Stop into cozy Chez Fonfon in Five Points South for French-inspired fare, or make a reservation in the Pepper Place-adjacent Ovenbird (where you should trust us and order the Beef Fat Candle).
Explore: Wander the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, shop charming downtown Homewood, enjoy a performance by the stellar Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and catch a Birmingham Barons game at Regions Field.
Brevard, North Carolina
Stay: Make Campbell House, a charming bed and breakfast, your home base and enjoy breezy mornings on the porch.
Eat: Early birds can enjoy breakfast at Bracken Mountain Bakery (don’t forget to grab your loaf of freshly baked Bracken Harvest Brown while you can—it disappears quickly). Have a fun 50s-inspired lunch at Rocky’s Soda Shoppe (then do some shopping next door at D.D. Bullwinkel’s), and enjoy Italian fare for dinner at Marco Trattoria.
Explore: Don’t miss seeing a performance during the fantastic summer festival at the Brevard Music Center (pictured). Plan a hike to Looking Glass Falls and, if you’re looking for a thrill, take your turn on Sliding Rock. Also, don't miss the shops and antiques of downtown Brevard.
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Stay: Book a room at the Bluff View Inn in the Bluff View Art District for incomparable views of the Tennessee River.
Eat: Both Rembrandt’s Coffee House (where you can eat your fill of breakfast, lunch, tea, and coffee) and Tony’s Pasta Shop and Trattoria (where you'll find pasta so good you're bound to dream about it) are also in the Art District just a stone’s throw from stunning river views.
Explore: Browse the nearby Hunter Museum of American Art and meander across the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge to explore the shops, restaurants, and parks on Chattanooga’s cool NorthShore.
Dahlonega, Georgia
Stay: Stay in the charming Hall House Hotel on Dahlonega's historic Public Square, and you’ll be within walking distance to hiking trails, shops, and restaurants.
Eat: Enjoy a breezy meal of Cajun and Creole fare on the patio at Bourbon Street Grille and stop into Smokin Gold BBQ for a low-and-slow lunch.
Explore: Lace up your hiking boots and take a stroll through Dahlonega’s natural wonders. Afterwards, sit back and relax as you enjoy a tasting at Three Sisters Vineyards and Winery.
Greenville, South Carolina
Stay: Book a room at the well-appointed Hampton Inn and Suites Greenville Downtown at RiverPlace to stay close to the action in bustling central Greenville.
Eat: Settle in for a taste of the South at Smoke on the Water and, when you’re in need of coffee, grab a cup at the charming coffeehouse Spill the Beans.
Explore: Take a walk through Falls Park on the Reedy River and stop for a photo op on Liberty Bridge (pictured). Check the performance calendar and take in a show at The Peace Center too.
Houston, Texas
Stay: If you make Hotel ZaZa your home base, you’ll be nestled in the Museum District just a stone’s throw from Rice University, Rice Village, and Hermann Park.
Eat: While you may be tempted to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at nearby Torchy’s Tacos, also make room for a meals at Benjy’s (upscale fare) and Goode Company BBQ (the name says it all).
Explore: Wander through the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, shop your way through Rice Village, and see a performance by the Houston Symphony or the Houston Grand Opera.
Islamorada, Florida
Stay: Book a villa at The Moorings Village to rest and relax on the coast.
Eat: Enjoy an elegant dinner at Pierre’s at Morada Bay, a can’t-be-beat fish taco lunch at Hungry Tarpon Restaurant, and dinner with a waterfront view at Lorelai Restaurant and Cabana Bar.
Explore: Paddle out to the mangroves, book a snorkeling session, explore Long Key State Park, and don’t forget to stop and watch the sunset when the sun starts to sink low.
Milledgeville, Georgia
Stay: Book a stay at the Soho Loft Hotel Suites in downtown Milledgeville for a stylish sanctuary with all the comforts of home.
Eat: Start the day with breakfast and a brew from Blackbird Coffee, enjoy a laid-back lunch at Amici, and finish with dinner at Aubri Lane’s.
Explore: Shop downtown Milledgeville, and explore Lockerly Arboretum and the Oconee River Greenway for a fun, action-packed weekend getaway in the home of Georgia College & State University (pictured). Also be sure to make a stop on Georgia’s literary trail and visit Flannery O’Connor’s Andalusia Farm once it reopens.
Oxford, Mississippi
Stay: Book a room at The Graduate for the coolest stay in town.
Eat: Grab breakfast at Bottletree Bakery, and later, order up an unforgettable Southern meal at chef John Currance’s City Grocery or upscale Italian fare at Saint Leo.
Explore: To explore Oxford’s literary landmarks, browse Square Books (pictured) for a great new read, and stop by Rowan Oak, William Faulkner’s family home. Take a walk in Lamar Park or along the Thacker Mountain Rail-Trail, and catch an evening show at The Lyric Oxford.
Richmond, Virginia
Stay: Reserve your room at the Quirk Hotel, a stylish spot with an in-house gallery, boutique, and a rooftop perfect for sipping cocktails.
Eat: Settle in for dinner at L’opossum and you’ll be treated to fantastic French fare and craft cocktails. Also check out Julep’s for fine Southern dining. Stop into Whisk for coffee and pastries before embarking on the day’s adventures.
Explore: Bike along the Virginia Capital Trail to see the sights or slow down and take in the artwork at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Be sure to make time to see the blooms in the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (pictured) too.