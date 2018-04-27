The Best Mother-Daughter Vacations to Take This Summer

Stay: Book a stay at the Grand Bohemian Hotel, and you’ll be within walking distance of Mountain Brook Village’s charming shops and restaurants.

Eat: Stop into cozy Chez Fonfon in Five Points South for French-inspired fare, or make a reservation in the Pepper Place-adjacent Ovenbird (where you should trust us and order the Beef Fat Candle).

Explore: Wander the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, shop charming downtown Homewood, enjoy a performance by the stellar Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and catch a Birmingham Barons game at Regions Field.