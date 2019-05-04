The Best Beach Towels You Can Buy Right Now for Summer 2020

Beach towels, like socks and lip balm, have a way of disappearing into thin air. On the eve of each year’s first pool day or beach weekend, you open the linen closet where you’re sure they will be, where you’re fully confident they will be, where you are utterly and absolutely positive they will be. And poof! Thin. Air. Well, since we know you’re in the market for one, two, or five new beach towels for the summer, let us show you a brood of the best beach towels on the market that make sure no one gets left behind. Cover all of your family's functional needs with a sand-free towel that keeps itself clean, an oversized beach blanket that fits a crowd, or an affordable set of cabana towels that you can pick up on Amazon Prime right now. For the boys, try one of our shark-tastic recommendations; for the girls, go with one of our cuter-than-a-watermelon-slice picks. And don’t forget about yourself, either. We included a few stylish options that deserve a spot in your beach bag. So get to shopping—these beach towels will have you excited to refresh your stash.