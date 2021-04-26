beach bags
13 Cute Beach Bags To Carry All Summer Long
Tote your sunscreen, snacks, and sunglasses in style.
Memorial Day is right around the corner, and we all know what that means: Summer is coming in hot. Nothing gets us more excited for the season than prepping our beach bag with the essentials. We can't start the fun in the sun without filling a summer-ready tote with sunscreen, a new beach read, our sunnies, snacks we picked up at the farmers' market, a floppy hat, and more sunscreen. But toting all these goodies to the shore is only enjoyable if we have a secure and stylish beach bag to pack them in.
If you’re in the market for said beach bag, look no further. We’ve rounded up the best options for summer below, and there’s one to fit every Southern woman hitting the coast. Whether you need a spacious bag with a removable cooler that will fit everything from kids’ toys to spare towels, a bag with bonus features like a built-in bottle opener, or a fuss-free, timeless, and durable find, we’ve got you covered. We even found cute and compact bags for solo trips to the beach.
Head to your next beach, pool, or lake day toting one of these 13 trendy beach bags from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more. You'll want to use them well after the day is over.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Mesh: Mesh Beach Tote Bag With Detachable Beach Cooler
Dubbed by Amazon reviewers as the “beach bag to end all beach bags,” this two-in-one find comes with a spacious tote that can hold up to four towels and a cooler that can hold up to 12 standard cans. For a quick trip to the shore, leave the detachable cooler at home. The portable cooler also has its own handle, so it can be carried on its own if needed.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Straw: Caissip Handwoven Tote Bag With Pom Poms
Function doesn’t need to forgo style: This practical bag has bright pom-pom accents and nautical striped detailing. The lightweight bag is lined with fabric (so your towel won’t snag on the straw) and has built-in pockets to organize your belongings. The spacious straw tote size (approximately 18 inches long by 6 inches wide by 12 inches high) comes in seven circular designs, andou can even buy the pom-pom keychain tassel on its own and add it to other bags you already have.
Credit: Courtesy of Target
Best Neoprene: Shade & Shore Zip-Closure Neoprene Tote Handbag
The neoprene fabric of this tote bag makes it a no-brainer for a beach day. It’s inherently resistant to rips, tears, and water, and the bold striped print is perfect for summer. Use the front pocket for your beach read, the inner zip pockets for snacks, and the inner cell phone pocket for, well, you know. The structured shape will help it sit upright on the sand, but we suggest utilizing the zip-top closure just in case.
Credit: Courtesy of Etsy
Best Personalized: JoyfulTidingsBridal Custom Name Tote Bag
Basic beach bags risk getting misplaced—especially if you’re heading on a big trip with friends. This striped canvas tote bag can be branded with initials for a personalized touch that won’t be overlooked. At 17 inches wide, 13 inches high, and 5 inches deep, this is a good option for quick trips down to the pool, where all you need are sunglasses and sunscreen. Choose your favorite color, font, and print to make it yours.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Waterproof: Esvan ‘Anytime Anywhere’ Floral Tote Bag
This waterproof picnic tote will become your new best friend for shore trips. The lightweight beach bag has long, sturdy straps and can hold up to 20 pounds of stuff, like towels, beach books, and a change of clothes. It’s available in 23 patterns, so choose the one that best fits your summer aesthetic. Best of all, it’s just $14.
Credit: Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer
Best Canvas: Lilly Pulitzer Mercato Tote
Described by the brand as the “perfect catch-all for days at the beach or even just hauls at the farmer's market,” the Lilly Pulitzer Mercato Tote is a do-it-all bag. The canvas bag comes in six bright and poppy signature patterns and has a zip closure for added security. Don’t forget to complete your look with a matching swimsuit.
Credit: Courtesy of Walmart
Best Volume: TureClos Extra Large Mesh Beach Bags and Totes
Big family trips call for big tote bags. This mesh beach bag has eight pockets for stashing water toys, sunscreen, towels, snacks, and more. The spacious design can hold up to 150 pounds, so it’s super sturdy. Customers love that the mesh design helps leave sand at the beach where it belongs. Grab it while it’s currently on sale for less than $20.
Credit: Courtesy of Draper James
Best Crochet: Draper James Raffia Tote
You can’t go wrong with a classic and chic raffia tote. This five-star-rated straw beach bag is flexible and soft, and it has sturdy leather handles for added support. It also has two interior pockets to keep your wallet, keys, and phone safe from the sun and saltwater. Shoppers say it’s the “perfect size and well made.” It would look just as at home with a flowy summer dress as it would with a new bathing suit.
Credit: Courtesy of Bando
Best Cooler: Ban.do Fruity Cooler Bag
Credit: Courtesy of Walmart
Best Circle: Time and Tru Striped Straw Circle Tote Bag
Circular bags are big for summer, so snag this affordable pick while you can. The $17 straw beach bag has a bold and stylish striped design and a functional inner slip pocket. The cheap price point doesn’t indicate cheap handiwork: Shoppers say this bag is one of the best-made totes they’ve found. Choose between a timeless straw option and mint, black, and coral hues.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Convertible: Qogir Multipurpose Beach Bag
This all-in-one beach bag can be re-adjusted and styled three ways to fit your needs. The large tote has a removable inner board, two large water-resistant bags, and a detachable shoulder pad for added carrying comfort. It’s also made of machine-washable and quick-dry neoprene, so it should last for years to come.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Accessories: Shylero Striped Shoulder Bag
This bag gives you more than your money's worth. It's waterproof and durable, and it has cool accents like a clear phone bag inside, a bottle opener, and a built-in key holder. One five-star reviewer writes: “This bag is FANTASTIC! The thick rope handles are super comfortable and perfect for the beach. This bag can easily hold a queen size bed quilt, two extra large beach towels, four sunscreens, insulated lunch bag, a book, a phone, and flip flops.”
Credit: Courtesy of L.L.Bean
Most Durable: L.L.Bean Boat and Tote Open-Top Bag
Arguably the most classic canvas tote, the L.L.Bean Boat and Tote bag will last you a lifetime. The super sturdy canvas material is reinforced with double-stitched seams and has a double layer at its base, making it a great option for grocery trips and beach trips alike. It’s so strong, in fact, it can hold up to 500 pounds. Monogram options are also available.