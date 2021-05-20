This Recliner Pool Float Is Like a La-Z-Boy for the Water—Complete with a Cup Holder
Spending ample time outside is one of the only prerequisites of summertime. The weather is hot and steamy, yes, but still perfect for plenty of pool days that lead into tasty backyard barbecues. For anyone gearing up for a summer of laying by the pool, on the beach, or atop a lake, a fun inflatable float can keep the sweltering heat from making you want to hide inside.
While any flimsy raft or pool noodle can do the trick, why not take a sunny snooze on something a little more plush? Specifically, the Aqua Leisure relaxation-boosting, extra-large recliner pool float that comes with adjustable reclining options (upright, reclined, and lay-flat) and a cup holder. The primary draw: It stays afloat enough to keep you from being fully submerged in water, but you can always remove one of the reclining pieces to use as a free-standing drifter when you want to be fully submerged. No arm chills here—only chill time. When you want to be more upright, just put the drifter back in place for more elevation. There's even an option that includes a removable sunshade, so you can avoid getting a dreaded sunburn.
BUY IT: $105.99; amazon.com
Last year, Pottery Barn's comfy bean bag pool float—now unavailable online—was all the rage, and if you're sad that you missed out, don't worry. They're here with another pool float that goes beyond the squeaky blow-up ones that deflate faster than you can ask for a sweet tea refill. The Kai Infinity Pool Float is durable, thick, water-resistant, and made from comfy fade-proof fabric. It's another great non-submersible option for helping you cool down without keeping you wet.
BUY IT: $149; potterybarn.com
To top it all off, invest in this portable, floating beer caddy, and you're set to have a relaxing summer. There's even room for ice! It's equally perfect for pool and lake days.
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
Summertime doesn't have to be spent stressing about running from place to place, especially when you have a perfectly good pool float to use at your house, a friend's house, or in the ocean. Grab your sunscreen, the pimiento cheese, and all the makings of a ranch water cocktail. Time to start floating while The Beach Boys play on the outdoor speaker. Now, wouldn't that be nice?