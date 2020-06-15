This Inflatable Floating Cooler Is Basically Made For Summer Sipping In the South

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some things just aren’t that complicated, such as the choice between sweet and unsweet tea or Wickles versus generic dill chips. And during a sweltering summer in the South, choosing between getting out of the water to grab another lukewarm drink or having the drink come to you, nice and cool, whilst lounging on a pool float? Nah, not complicated at all.

When we heard word that there was a cult-fave floating cooler out there that comes complete with built-in cup holders, a removable ice chest that holds up to 72 cans, and a base that can hold your own cooler? Well if that’s not every summer lover’s dream when the South is at its most hot and steamy, we don’t know what is.

The Intex Mega Chill II Cooler is one of Amazon’s best-selling inflatable floating coolers, and the reviews basically make it sound like a pool party version of your regular old cooler. As in, way more fun come summertime. Ringing in at just $31, this smart cooler ensures that families can tote along all the Cokes and refreshments needed to ensure a successful day at the beach, lake, or pool.

That’s not all, though—the ways people are using this Amazon accessory go way beyond just keeping drinks cold. Many folks use it for dry storage of party snacks and devices when in the range of water play, and one couple got even more creative: “We used this cooler to put our cocker spaniel in to drift down the river with us.” A doggie pool day daycare? We’re in. Shop it on Amazon here.

Some reviews recommend pairing with the classic 48-quart Coleman cooler, as it fits perfectly snug in the base—but you can easily make your favorite Yeti work, too.

WATCH: Things Southerners Say In The Summer