Putting An Outfit Together Has Never Been Easier With These 10 Under-$50 Matching Sets From Amazon

They’re perfect for hot summer days.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

When it’s too hot out to even think about putting together an outfit, it’s time to turn to matching sets. They don’t require any effort since they’re literally designed to be worn together. And finding them is easy, too: Amazon has so many matching sets to shop right now, with prices starting at just $27.

Whether you want a set that can be dressed up or a comfy shorts and tank combo that can double as loungewear, there’s something for everyone. And while they’re sold as a set, you can mix and match pieces with other tops and bottoms that you already have to create even more looks—a win-win. Shop 10 must-have matching sets from Amazon below. 

Automet Linen Shorts and Crop Top Set

Amazon AUTOMET Womens 2 Piece Outfits Lounge Matching Sets Two Piece Linen Shorts Crop Tops 2023 Trendy Clothes Summer Vacation Set

Amazon

This best-selling set includes a cropped tank and wide-leg shorts in a lightweight linen and rayon blend fabric. Both pieces have a relaxed fit to keep you cool and comfy in hot weather. One shopper said, “You can easily dress [the set] up or down. It is breathable and light on hot days.”

Anrabess Crop Top and Cropped Wide-Leg Pants Set 

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank

Amazon

Wear this set to the office to look professional while beating the heat. The sleeveless top features buttons down the back, and the wide-leg cropped pants have an elastic waistband with a pull-on design. It comes in a whopping 26 colors, including black, army green, gray, brick red, brown, navy, peach, light green, and more. The popular set has earned more than 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. 

Verdusa Women's One-Shoulder Tank Top and Lounge Shorts Set

Amazon Verdusa Women's One Shoulder Tank Top and Lounge Shorts 2 Piece Tracksuit Set

Amazon

Look no further for an outfit for cozy casual coffee runs and work-from-home days. The set includes a one-shoulder top and drawstring shorts made with rib knit fabric with slight stretch. A customer commented that they wore the set “all day in Florida” without feeling “suffocated” by the humidity.

Automet Two-Piece Shorts Set 

Amazon AUTOMET Womenâs Summer 2 Piece Outfits Shorts Sets Sleeveless

Amazon

The top of this set is sleeveless with a cute elastic hem that gives it a puffed appearance, and the matching shorts have a loose fit with two side pockets. There’s a button closure at the back of the tank to easily slide it over your head, too. One shopper said that the cotton linen fabric is “lightweight and breathable,” and they even called the set the “best summer outfit.”

Fixmatti Colorblocked Button-Down and Shorts Set

Amazon Fixmatti Women 2 Piece Outfit Summer Short Sleeve Top and Shorts Sweatsuit Set

Amazon

The colorblocking of this set makes it stand out from other similar options. There are three fun color combinations to choose from: pink/orange, dark green/light green, and khaki/brown. The button-down top features loose sleeves that hit at the elbow, and the shorts have a drawstring elastic waist.

Anrabess Linen Tank and Pants Set 

Amazon ANRABESS Women's 2 Piece Outfits Square Neck Linen Tank Crop Top Wide Leg

Amazon

Even though this set has long pants, their breezy design will be sure to provide plenty of airflow. The linen-blend set comes with a loosely fitting tank top and wide-leg pants with an elastic waist. Choose from 17 different colors, including sky blue, beige, khaki, purple, rose, and rust. 

Hapcope Blouse and High-Waisted Shorts Set

Amazon HAPCOPE Women's 2 Piece Outfits Oversized Long Puff Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

This set would look great on its own or worn over a bathing suit for a pool or lake day. The button-down blouse and wide-leg shorts have a comfortable, oversized fit, and they’re made from a soft cotton-blend material. Plus, the shirt sleeves can be rolled up if you get too hot. 

Fancyinn V-Neck Crop Top and Wide-Leg Pants Set

Amazon FANCYINN Womens 2 Pieces Outfits Deep V Neck Crop Top Side Slit Drawstring

Amazon

More than 5,700 reviewers have awarded this set five-star ratings, saying it “screams beach vacation.” The set includes a flutter sleeve crop top with a ruffled hem and billowy drawstring pants with full-length slits on the sides. One shopper called the “cute and trendy” set “lightweight and airy.”

Lingswallow Lounge Set

Amazon Lingswallow 2 Piece Women Lounge Sets - Sleeveless Crop Top and Shorts Waffle

Amazon

You can wear this lounge set straight from binging Netflix on the couch out to run errands. Included in the set is a cropped racerback tank and a pair of drawstring sweat shorts. Both items are made of a polyester, cotton, and spandex blend waffle fabric that’s stretchy and cozy. The set is highly rated by Amazon customers with more than 1,500 perfect ratings. 

Anrabess One-Shoulder Crop Top and High-Waist Long Skirt Set

Amazon ANRABESS Women's 2 Pieces Outfits One Shoulder Smocked Crop Top

Amazon

Flowy skirts are one of the best things you can wear in warm weather, since you don’t have to deal with tight fabric sticking to you. This elastic waist maxi skirt comes with a smocked one-shoulder top, and the set is available in solid colors, including beige, black, navy, and olive, and prints, including gingham and floral.

