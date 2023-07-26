This Secret Amazon Section Has Everything You Need To Pack For Your Next Vacation

There's nothing quite as exciting as the anticipation of a vacation, whether you're heading to another continent with family or venturing on a solo relaxing destination. If you're prone to overpacking or tend to inevitably leave some important things behind, then you'll want to be sure to stick to a thorough packing list.

Fortunately, Amazon's hidden Summer Checklist storefront is stuffed with all kinds of top-rated goodies, from TSA-approved toiletry bottles to chic wide-brimmed hats that provide practical sun protection, so you'll be geared up for your next adventure. We picked out some customer-loved travel finds you need to add to your cart ASAP.

Streamline your packing list with the recommended accessories below.

Bagail Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

If you haven't picked up a dependable set of packing cubes yet, this is your sign. Bagail's best-selling eight-piece set includes four different-sized packing cubes to store your shirts, bottoms, swimsuits, and more, as well as a sock pouch, shoe organizer, cosmetic case, and a drawstring sack to keep your dirty clothes tidy.

Morfone Travel Bottles Set

Amazon

Your toiletries can quickly eat up precious space in your luggage. If you haven't been able to pick up travel sizes of your favorite products, you'll love this reusable set of bottles and jars to keep your beauty essentials. The kit also includes labels, two scoops, a funnel, and a cleaning brush.

Coolife Luggage Set

Amazon

If you're in the market for new luggage, you should jump on this functional luggage set—which is currently $140 off with a click-on-page coupon. The carry-on size boasts a convenient front pocket to keep your personal items within reach. Both styles also feature a TSA-compliant lock, so your belongings are always secure.

Hyc00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

Shorter trips don't require as much preparation—or luggage. For those who want a pretty overnight bag with a slew of travel-friendly features, look to Hyc00's duffel design. The water-resistant style comes in 59 beautiful colors and offers various internal and external pockets along with a nifty trolly sleeve.

Cushionaire Pim Knit Platform Sandal

Amazon

A pair of comfy sandals are a summer essential, but it takes a special pair to seamlessly coordinate with almost all of your outfits. Cushionaire's Pim Knit style was constructed with memory foam insoles to keep you comfortable no matter where your feet take you.

For G and PL Maxi Dress

Amazon

Consider this classic silhouette your new summer uniform. The maxi dress sports an airy side slit to keep you calm and cool on hot days. You'll want to lounge and explore in this breezy frock—and it's available in 45 colors and patterns that are sure to complement your current wardrobe.

The Drop Alora Crochet Small Tote

Amazon

When you're exploring a new place, the last thing you want to do is drag a heavy tote bag behind you. This small but roomy bag is made from 100 percent breathable cotton, so it won't weigh you down while you stroll. It's also equipped with a button closure for easy access to your essentials while on the go.

San Diego Hat Company Ultrabraid Extra Large Brim Hat

Amazon

Regardless of where you are, sun defense is non-negotiable. This wide-brimmed style offers 50+ UPF protection and makes a great statement piece. The adjustable tie means you can easily find your perfect fit, and it's available in eight shades, from standout cobalt to neutral brown and white.

Wealish Scarf

Amazon

Vacation style is all about the accessories. Keeping your outfit choices simple means you can have fun with accent pieces, like this silk scarf that works as a headpiece, neck wrap, or even a purse adornment. Moreover, you can have a blast with all the playful tones and patterns.

