Amazon Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ While Wearing This $30 Chunky Knit Sweater

When it's cold outside, the last thing you probably want to do is wear anything form-fitting or constricting—basically anything that resembles "work clothes." But a nice pullover can deliver those comfy-cozy results while still making you look put together. And Amazon shoppers found a chunky knit sweater that is so stylish, they get "so many compliments on it."
The Zesica Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, which starts at just $30, is being called "pretty darn perfect" by reviewers who love how it looks with everything from jeans to leggings. (Whoever said style and comfort don't go together never met this oversized sweater.)
Shoppers are so impressed by its ultra-soft feel and flattering fit that they're buying it in multiple colors—and giving it rave reviews. We're talking about over 6,000 five-star ratings and nearly 1,000 positive reviews so far, with shoppers calling it their "new favorite sweater." The Zesica sweater is even one of Amazon's top five best-sellers for pullover sweaters.
The turtleneck has a knitted look with a ribbed design around the neck, cuffs, and midriff for a bit of dimension. Although the chunky knit material has a lightweight feel, reviewers say it gives off a decent amount of warmth, making it perfect for sweater weather and beyond. Did we mention its cozy softness? Some shoppers call it "one of the softest sweaters I own."
Plus, the oversized fit feels loose and comfortable without looking "sloppy." And because it comes in 19 shades, including color-blocking options, you can wear and rewear the style throughout the week. Who's judging?
"Seriously in love with this sweater! I ordered this because I wanted a loose fitting sweater that was also on trend," one Amazon shopper wrote. "It is super soft, not itchy at all, and well made. I was surprised at how warm it is because it feels so lightweight and not as cumbersome as a lot of chunky knit sweaters [are]. I could easily wear a cute vest/jacket over this without it bunching up."
"This chunky sweater is more beautiful in person," another reviewer said. "It feels soft and gentle on my skin, it is comfortable, the style is beautiful, and the best part of all, it keeps me warm and cozy!"
Upgrade your stained sweatshirt with the $30 Zesica Turtleneck Pullover Sweater that'll make you feel cozy and look like you got your life in order.