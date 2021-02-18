Breaking Down the Most Popular Theories About the Season 2 Finale of Virgin River

Warning: season two spoilers ahead.

It's been months, and Virgin River fans are still trying to process that cliffhanger finale.

For those who haven't watched, season two of the Netflix hit ends with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) discovering Jack unconscious on the floor of his bar, bleeding out from a gunshot wound. Frustratingly, viewers never actually see what happened to him, or, more importantly, who pulls the trigger.

Now, if there's one thing we love more than melodrama, it's mystery!

From the down-right implausible to the entirely possible, the internet is rife with speculation about the identity of Jack's shooter. We've entertained theories pointing to Brady, Wes's twin brother, and even Charmaine as the assailant, but we keep coming back to the town's nefarious drug distributor Calvin. You know, the scary guy with a walking stick and a penchant for newsboy caps. It could also have been the work of Calvin's right-hand man, Jimmy.

It's no coincidence that Calvin and his crew are the internet's prime suspects. Plus, as detestable as their characters are, it just doesn't seem likely that it could have been Charmaine or Brady.

"The writers definitely are leading you to believe that it's that group of people—it's the Calvin group of people," Breckenridge hinted in a 2020 interview with ET. "If there's a season three, maybe there will be a twist in that."

Fortunately, Virgin River will get a season three, as Netflix confirmed back in December. But as for who really held the smoking gun, we'll just have to wait and see.