Vera Bradley Is Seriously Discounted Thanks to Prime Day-But Only For a Few More Hours
In the mood for a new purse? Ready to cozy up with a soft blanket? Planning a summer getaway that requires a tote that can carry it all? Vera Bradley has you covered, and as part of Amazon Prime Day, many of its most popular styles, including a dreamy vacation bag, are on sale.
It's no secret that Southerners love Vera Bradley. From the colorful purses to its collaboration with Crocs, the brand is a true staple in our homes and closets. Amazon Prime Day gives you the chance to stock up on all things paisley, floral, and bright for a little bit less-and in some cases, a lot less.
BUY IT: $73.50 (orig. $150); amazon.com
Until 11:59 p.m. PT today, June 22, you can save on select Vera Bradley styles, including the customer-loved Fleece Plush Throw Blanket (it has a 4.9-star rating) and a sleek microfiber makeup bag to stash new beauty products. The savings extend to Vera Bradley's Twill Work Tote Bag and a Crossbody Purse that doubles as a wristlet.
Plus, you can also add some flair to typically drab items, including a checkbook cover in the tropical Paisley Wave pattern and a lunch bag covered in Pretty Posies.
Before you hit purchase, you'll want to double-check the status of your Amazon Prime membership. While some sales are open to anyone, only Prime members can enjoy every discount Prime Day has to offer, including these Vera Bradley ones. If you're not yet a member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial.
BUY IT: $51.23 (orig. $90); amazon.com