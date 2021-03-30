Immersive Vincent van Gogh Exhibition Coming to the Biltmore
The year-long Legends of Art & Innovation at Biltmore series will feature art by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci.
The works of three legendary artists are coming to life at America's largest home.
On Monday, Biltmore announced Legends of Art & Innovation at Biltmore, a series of immersive, multi-sensory exhibits that will feature art by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci.
Produced by Grande Experiences, iconic works will be projected on the walls, floors, and ceilings of the Asheville estate accompanied by motion graphics and surround sound for an experience you won't soon forget.
The three exhibitions include:
• Van Gogh Alive: November 5, 2021 – March 5, 2022
The "most visited multi-sensory experience in the world" will coincide with Christmas at Biltmore. Highlights include Starry Night and 3,000 other Van Gogh images at enormous scale.
• Monet & Friends – Life, Light & Color: March 9, 2022 – July 6, 2022
The works of Claude Monet and famous Impressionist masters such as Pissarro, Cézanne, and Renoir come alive during Biltmore Blooms with an "immersive experience that stimulates the senses." Two original Monet paintings from Biltmore's collection will be on display for the first time.
• Leonardo Da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius: July 10, 2022–November 20, 2022
Marvel at the genius of Leonardo da Vinci as an inventor, artist, scientist, engineer, architect, and philosopher as you explore his legendary mind.
The series is included with regular daytime admission. Tickets and required reservations for Van Gogh Alive will be available later this year, followed by the two remaining experiences at later dates.
You don't want to miss this!