Tom Selleck Almost Played Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark

"After I did the pilot for Magnum, I tested for Indiana Jones and got the job. Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] my newest pals at the time offered me the job and I said 'well I've done this pilot,' and they said 'well thanks for telling us. Most actors wouldn't do that, but we got cards to play with CBS.' 'Turns out CBS wouldn't let me do it. They held the offer out for about a month. Harrison Ford hates to hear this and Harrison this is your role and your indelible in it, so it's just an interesting story," he explained in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment's "BUILD Series." "But yeah, I mean look, I signed a deal for Magnum, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I'm proud that I lived up to my contract. Some people said, 'you gotta get in the car and drive into a brick wall and get injured and get out of Magnum and do this.' And I said 'I gotta look my mom and dad in the eye, and we don't do that.' So, I did Magnum, it's not so bad, is it?"