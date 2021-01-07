Seasons five and six will cover a period that begins in the early 90s and ends in the early 2000s.

Imelda Staunton to Take on Role of The Queen in Final Two Seasons of The Crown

As is tradition, a new actress will be taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the next installments of The Crown. And somehow, in the midst of the crazy year we just lived through, we seem to have missed the news that Imelda Staunton will take on the role of regent following the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.

"I have loved watching The Crown from the very start," Staunton told the Hollywood Reporter when her casting was confirmed back in January 2020. "As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

The Oscar-nominated actress best known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series originally signed on to play the aging monarch for The Crown's fifth and final season. The role was extended, however, when Netflix announced the addition of a sixth season in order to "do justice" to the story in November.

Staunton spoke to BBC about the difficulty of portraying a time that audiences are more familiar with, compared to the periods addressed by her predecessors.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," she shared, per Variety. "With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

Staunton also weighed in on the controversy around Netflix's refusal to add disclaimers clarifying that the show depicts imagined events based on real historical occurrences.

"I think that is up to producers and directors," Staunton recently told BBC. "This isn't verbatim; this isn't taken from diaries. You've got to use your imagination, and I'd like to allow the audience a bit of intelligence. You can't know that's what Margaret and Elizabeth were talking about."