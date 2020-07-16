Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers

A Coronavirus Takeaway: “From day one, our local eateries have supported Red Clay Hot Sauce. And since March, restaurants have been suffering due to the economic implications of COVID-19. When they shuttered, we acted swiftly to help our partners in the area as best we could. For several weeks, we gave proceeds from every Red Clay sale to purchase food from nearby farms to make baskets of essentials for restaurant workers who had recently lost their jobs. The support from our customers was incredible. It made me realize how inspired they are when we give back to the local food ecosystem–farmers, chefs, and restaurant workers.”