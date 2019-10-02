Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her Book Club Pick for October—and It's Available on Amazon
Since Reese Witherspoon first launched her book club in 2017, you'd be hard-pressed to find a book adorned with her seal of approval that didn't quickly become a best seller. The Hello Sunshine Book Club selects are always must-reads, including Witherspoon's latest choice, which she just announced on October 1.
Witherspoon chose Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live) by Eve Rodsky as her latest book club read. Although the non-fiction guide was just released on October 1, it's already sky-rocketed to the top of Amazon's book charts, earning the title of the retailer's number one best-selling marriage and family book.
After realizing that she and her husband weren't contributing equally to the household and family work that comes with sharing a life and a home, author Rodsky created a system to help couples fairly take on domestic responsibilities, which she writes about in Fair Play. According to Witherspoon, the book is "a hands-on, real talk guide for navigating the hot-button issues that so many families struggle with."
Based on interviews with hundreds of men and women from a variety of backgrounds, she developed a figurative card game for people to play with their partners with the goal of balancing their home lives and strengthening their relationships. If you and your partner often quarrel over daily chores and responsibilities like who's cooking dinner or who is on homework duty with the kids, this book will be a serious game-changer.
"Fair Play explores your relationship, your time, and your purpose to help you find balance. Because it's all about balance, right?" Witherspoon writes on her Hello Sunshine book club website. Take a word of advice from Witherspoon and snag a copy of the best-selling book on Amazon before it sells out—it's sure to spark some interesting conversations among your own book club cohort and with your partner.