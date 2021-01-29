Reba McEntire Looks Back on Her Broadway Debut in Annie Get Your Gun 20 Years Ago This Week

Oh, how we wish we could travel to the wild west with Annie Oakley in this diverting musical right about now.

We're all itching for the thrill and wonder of seeing a Broadway shows these days. So we loved taking a little vicarious walk to the bright lights of the stage in a recent post from country star Reba McEntire.

"20 years ago today I made my Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun! I was so excited I could hardly stand it!" she captioned the anniversary post, alongside three photos, the first being a promo poster from the show, followed by two pictures of herself doing her thing under the spotlights.

Many fans replied they wished her production of the show were on video, so they could watch this Annie, ahem, Jane of Many Trades in action. One commenter offered a sweet message of praise, saying, "Reba You're Great At Anything You Do! No One In Hollywood, Nashville or On Broadway Can Hold a Candle To The Talented Person You Are!" [sic], while another shared quite the tale: "I took out a loan to go to NYC for a week on spring break and flew from GA and stayed a week. Best time ever! I saw it twice!! You were phenomenal. Worth every penny!!"

The timeless Broadway musical, which first premiered in 1946, is based on the book by Dorothy Fields and her brother Herbert Fields and showcases the lyrics and music of celebrated composer Irving Berlin. The story centers around a fictionalized account of Annie Oakley's life, a sharpshooter who starred in the traveling Buffalo Bill's Wild West show, and her love affair with, Frank Butler, who plays the sharpshootin' Colonel Buffalo Bill on stage. McEntire played the titular role of Annie from January to June of 2001. Given that it's illegal for audience members to photograph or film Broadway shows, we can't witness her theatrical wonders with our own two eyes, but here's to hoping Broadway execs consider releasing a 20th anniversary video of McEntire's performance.

