Netflix's Firefly Lane is Based on a Bestselling Book

From Virgin River to Bridgerton, it seems that behind every good Netflix series is an even better book.

The same is true for Firefly Lane, a new series starring Katherine Heigl that debuted on the streaming platform this week. The show, which Glamour fittingly describes as "Sweet Magnolias meets This Is Us," is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah.

Like the series, Hannah's bestselling novel covers three decades of friendship between the inseparable Kate and Tully as they navigate grief, motherhood, and betrayal.

"It covers a thirty-plus year time span and yet manages to be an extremely intimate and personal story of friendship," the author writes on her website.

Though it's not based on a true story, Hannah admits to drawing inspiration from her own life growing up in the 70s.

"What I particularly loved about writing this novel was the memories it evoked" she shares. "Fads, fashion, products, songs, novels, and news stories—this book contains all of that. In these pages, I was able to return to my youth."

Hannah, who serves as a co-executive producer of the series, did not write the Netflix adaptation.

The series and the book take a different approach to chronicling Tully and Kate's epic friendship. As Time points out, the series jumps between timelines, while the book has a more linear structure, "beginning in the 1970s when Kate and Tully first meet in the eighth grade and tracking the progression of their relationship as the two grow older."

If, like us, you finish Firefly Lane hungry for more feel-good drama, you're not alone. Hannah published a sequel, Fly Away, in 2013. It focuses on Tully's backstory and her relationship with her mother as well as Kate's 16-year-old daughter, Marah.