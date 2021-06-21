7 Summer Dresses That Are All Under $40 for Amazon Prime Day
Dresses are a timeless wardrobe piece, serving as the fashionable backdrop to some of life's biggest and best moments. Even when a day doesn't call for something formal or office-friendly, a house dress can serve as a comfortable alternative to stretchy pants and casual tees. And since most dresses can easily transition between Southern seasons, you can truly never have enough-especially when you're getting them on sale.
Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes the chance to save big on many gorgeous summer dresses. From a tank swing dress made for running errands to a wrap dress dotted in a darling tulip print, the selection is seemingly endless, so you're sure to find your new favorite look. Other dresses worth considering include a "comfy" summer option that comes in multiple pattern variations, as well as a sleek silk dress.
Prime Day concludes tomorrow, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving you just enough time to decide which of the styles below suits you best. An Amazon Prime membership is required for shopping the sale, but you can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Dream of your next great fashionable outing as you scroll through the best Prime Day dress deals-all under $40-below.
28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Print Off Shoulder Maxi Dress
There's no better way to enjoy summer weather than in a bold, beach-inspired maxi dress, like this option that starts at just $23. Choose from 12 colorful floral patterns, including a peachy pink and an aqua blue.
BUY IT: $23.40 (orig. $39); amazon.com
Lark & Ro Sleeveless Crossover Twist Neck Faux Wrap Dress
This sleeveless mini dress is the perfect transitional piece: If you add a jacket, it can easily take you from summer into autumn. Fabric twists at the front mimic the appearance of a full wrap dress, while a chic keyhole closure in the back brings the entire look together.
BUY IT: $23.40 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Shirt Dress
There's a multitude of ways you could style this versatile t-shirt dress. Add a statement necklace to glam up the look, or pair it with slippers to wear it as a comfy house dress.
BUY IT: $13.90 (orig. $21.80); amazon.com
Lark & Ro Gathered Short Sleeve Crew Neck Shift Dress
Go straight from the office to a dinner out with friends in this classy shift dress that shoppers call "flowy and comfortable." The knee-length style comes in 13 colors, including a dark navy with flowers and an emerald green with light blue floral accents.
BUY IT: $19.80 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Available in striped and solid designs, this maxi dress is a favorite of more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers. Many love its "flattering" fit while others praised it for being super comfortable.
BUY IT: $18.80 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress
From a classic little black dress to a vibrant red swathed in tiny flowers, this tank swing dress comes in a variety of fashionable styles. As an added bonus, customers report that the fabric is comfortable fabric, making it a "very soft, flattering, easy to wear dress."
BUY IT: Starting at $14.60 (orig. $20.90); amazon.com
Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-Fit Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
The scoop neckline and slightly open back of this t-shirt dress elevate it to a fashion-forward piece. Thousands of shoppers left the loose, casual dress a five-star rating, with one calling it a "great throw on and go dress."
BUY IT: Starting at $10 (orig. $20.90); amazon.com