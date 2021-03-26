Jasmine Roth Dishes on the Reality of Clients’ Budgets on HGTV Shows

Inquiring minds want to know: are the budgets actually real?

If there's one thing we love more than HGTV, it's juicy details about what actually goes on behind the scenes on our favorite home reno shows.

From staged moments on the Property Brothers to the fate of the furniture on Home Town, HGTV hosts have been known to lift the curtain now and then. And the reveals, though hardly shocking, rarely disappoint.

The latest personality to share some dirt is Hidden Potential's Jasmine Roth. In a recent blog post, Roth answered every fan's most burning question: are clients' budgets actually real?

The answer, she wrote, is a resounding yes.

"That's right, believe it or not, the number you see on the screen is the actual number," Roth explained. "So, for example, on HELP! I Wrecked My House you might see a grimy old kitchen and in what feels like the snap of a finger it transforms into a beautiful new, crisp, clean, Pinterest-worthy masterpiece and you think to yourself—NO WAY DID THAT COST WHAT THEY SAID IT DID. But I'm here to tell you, what you see is what you get."

Roth then adds a caveat: "I guess I can only speak for my own shows, but I've never heard of a show that doesn't use the real numbers," she notes.

Two Ways to Get a Home Design Video Consultation with HGTV Stars

But that's not to say that appearing on an HGTV show doesn't add a little extra wiggle room to a client's budget. Roth said that it's not uncommon for her to call in favors (read: get steep discounts) from vendors in return for having their work featured on her shows.

"So, while the budgets are real, just remember that the perks of being on TV aren't fully reflected," she explained.