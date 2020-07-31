Everyone Needs an Eyelet Dress in Their Closet, and This $40 Style Fits the Bill Perfectly

Many of us have those staples we keep in our closets and go back to each season, no matter how often our style evolves. An eyelet dress is one of those timeless pieces: You’ll wear it during the warm-weather months for years to come. We particularly love this A-line eyelet dress from Amazon, complete with ruffle sleeves, a cinched waist, and a midi-length hem. For just $40, it puts a fun, feminine twist on a classic style.