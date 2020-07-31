Everyone Needs an Eyelet Dress in Their Closet, and This $40 Style Fits the Bill Perfectly

Many of us have those staples we keep in our closets and go back to each season, no matter how often our style evolves. An eyelet dress is one of those timeless pieces: You’ll wear it during the warm-weather months for years to come. We particularly love this A-line eyelet dress from Amazon, complete with ruffle sleeves, a cinched waist, and a midi-length hem. For just $40, it puts a fun, feminine twist on a classic style.
The dress comes in black, white, and baby blue, and it ranges in size from S to XL. It’s also made from a lightweight cotton material that’s thick enough to hide your undergarments, but thin enough to prevent you from being too hot at an outdoor event. Hundreds of satisfied Amazon shoppers point out its figure-flattering silhouette that secures the chest, pulls in the waist, and flows on the bottom.
Reviewers say that this dress molds to the curves of your body regardless of your height or chest size. “This fit like it was tailored just for me,” one happy customer wrote. “Incredibly flattering, beautiful, and also comfortable.”
Another commenter added: “This fit me better than I expected. It will be perfect to dress up or down. It’s like the [Little Black Dress] for summer.”
What could be better than an elegant eyelet dress that’s perfect for both a casual day with friends and a formal evening event? One shopper even noted that she wore the white version of this dress on her wedding day. That’s versatility if we’ve ever seen it!
“This dress is so beautiful, feminine, and unlike anything else I own!” another reviewer said. “It fits perfectly true to size! I highly recommend this dress.”
The intricate detail of an eyelet dress immediately makes it stand out next to other sundress or formal dress options, earning it a permanent spot in your closet. Whether you’re looking for something to pair with sandals for a daytime get-together or a chic statement dress for an evening affair, this multipurpose midi does the trick. Grab yours while summertime is still in full gear!