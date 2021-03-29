7 Amazing Shows to Stream If You'd Always Rather Be Gardening
Sit back, relax, and vicariously smell the roses.
Those who can't garden, watch shows about gardening. And those who garden, prune and plow...and still watch shows about gardening.
It's safe to say we all could use an extra dose of tulips and petunias in our lives right about now, and thankfully streaming platforms — from Netflix to discovery+ — deliver. Below, seven amazing gardening reality shows in bloom on a streamer near you.
- The Big Flower Fight on Netflix: Watch ten teams of florists, sculptors, and garden designers show off their creativity as they face off to make the most over-the-top floral displays they can dream up. At stake? The chance to have your design exhibited at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
- Growing Floret on discovery+: This new series for Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network chronicles the lives of Erin and Chris Benzakein on their family's Floret Farms, a flower farm, in Mount Vernon, Washington. Until Magnolia Network is formally unveiled this summer, you can watch the first episode on discovery+.
- Gardening by the Yard on discovery+: Still honing that green thumb? This HGTV series will teach you the essentials of yard care with first-rate gardener Paul James. Expect to learn how to tackle common gardening quandaries, advice on the best tools, and gardening 101 lessons on watering, trees, soil, and more.
- Gardeners' World on Amazon Prime: A long-running and much-loved show from BBC, you'll finish every episode of this gardening advice show feeling inspired to get your hands dirty. Whether you're looking to upgrade your patio garden or need insight on growing a herb garden, there's something for everyone.
- Grow, Cook, Eat on IMDb TV (Amazon's free streaming service): Looking to grab some tomatoes from your balcony or snip some fresh basil in your backyard? This informative show will help you harvest your own fruit-and-veggie haul like a pro.
- Yard Crashers on discovery+: Hello, yard envy. While shopping at home improvement stores, unsuspecting customers get quite the surprise when landscapers announce they'll be renovating their home's outdoor spaces. Originally on the DIY network, host Chris Lambton will fast become one of your favorites, and you'll love watching these makeovers come to life.
- Monty Don's Paradise Gardens on Acorn TV: BBC presenter Monty Don journeys to the Middle East, Europe, and more places around the globe looking for horticultural nirvana — and he certainly delivers with spaces that will make you swoon. Look forward to gorgeous scenery, a look inside diverse cultures, and plenty of picturesque gardens and water features.
Gardening enthusiasts, we'd love to hear your recommendations. Any must-watch gardening shows on your radar?