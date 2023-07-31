Effortlessly Shred Meat In Seconds With This On-Sale Tool Shoppers Call A ‘Game Changer’ For Meal Prep

You’ll never make pulled pork the same way again.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023



Storming Chicken Shredder Tool Twist Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you're a pro or a home cook, you know a quick, easy, and delicious meal starts with the right tools—even more so during grilling season. If your barbecues and dinners tend to feature juicy shredded chicken dishes or delectable pulled pork recipes, then you already know the time-consuming hassle of carving through your meats. Fortunately, we discovered the powerful Storming Shredder Tool through theSisterShoppers' Instagram feed that will save the day.

Thanks to the easy-to-use kitchen gadget, preparing large quantities for a cookout or family meal is a breeze. The shredder utilizes 116 large and small spikes (almost over half as much as similar shredders on the market) composed of solid BPA-free plastic and nestled in a slip-proof silicone base. You place your boneless beef, pork, or chicken in the center of the 10.5-inch wide chamber, secure the lid on top and use the handles to twist the device two to three times for perfectly ripped meat for salads, tacos, sandwiches, and more much faster than with regular barbecue claws—as well as with less effort. It even works on hot or cold cuts of meat and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe—plus, you can grab it on sale at Amazon for $30.

Amazon Storming Chicken Shredder Tool Twist

Amazon

The Storming Shredder Tool can help you save time and streamline your meal preparation with just a few simple movements. "I can't believe how much time we've spent shredding by hand before this product," one reviewer wrote, adding, "this makes it so much easier and insanely faster."

Another shopper declared the mess-free device a "must-have for meal prep." They raved that the meat shredder was a "huge time saver" in the kitchen and a "game changer for my meal prep." In case you were wondering if the tool worked with other foods, they confirmed that they successfully used it on cabbage as well.

It's time to drop your knife and fork and opt for a more convenient and efficient way to shred your meats with the Storming Shredder Tool.



