Montgomery Native Stephen “tWitch” Boss Has Died

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, beloved DJ and television personality has died at age 40 by suicide. Boss’s wife, Allison Holker Boss exclusively confirmed the sad news to Southern Living’s sister publication, PEOPLE on Wednesday Morning. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said of the father of three.

She continued, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." She went on to speak of her husband’s legacy and the positive impact he has made on others before asking for privacy at this difficult time for herself and their children.

The conclusion of her statement was a message directly to her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,"

Boss was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, and per Us Weekly, he “was given the nickname ‘tWitch’ as a child, since he never could sit still.” He attended Southern Union State University in Wadley, Alabama, to study dance and later Chapman University. His first big break came as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project, and then he was a runner up on Star Search. In 2008 he was runner up on season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance. But he became a household name when he stepped into the DJ booth on the set of the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2014. He danced his way into our homes and our hearts. In 2020, he was promoted to the title of co-executive producer of the popular daytime talk show.

DeGeneres posted a tribute to her friend on her social media Wednesday. She said, "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."



He also hosted alongside his wife, Disney’s Fairytale Weddings and made several appearances in a variety of projects from Magic Mike XXL and Modern Family.

Boss is survived by wife Allison and their three children. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988.