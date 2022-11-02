This Pet Food Brand Is Covering Adoption Fees For Senior Shelter Pets During The Month Of November

Despite all the good things about senior dogs—they are often already potty trained, well-behaved, and adjusted to life in a home—they often get overlooked in favor of younger pups. In fact, senior dogs have a 25 percent adoption rate compared to the 60 percent adoption rate of younger dogs.

That’s why, in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, raw pet food brand Stella & Chewy's is offering adoption fee reimbursement for senior pets (age 5+) rescued from any animal shelter across the U.S. throughout the month of November.

"One of Stella & Chewy's core beliefs is that senior pets deserve unconditional love," Marie Moody, founder of Stella & Chewy's, said in a news release. "In many ways, senior pets are smarter than their younger counterparts because they may have mastered basic training, while having just as much love and companionship to give to their new families, so they shouldn't be passed up due to age."

The program, now in its fourth year, builds upon Stella & Chewy's commitment to senior pets as part of the brand's Journey Home Fund program. To date, the program has driven more than 1,000 adult and senior pet adoptions, donated 6.5 million meals to shelter pets, and covered more than $270K in adoption fees.

“My dogs Stella and Chewy, who were the inspiration behind our company, were both senior rescues, so I know first-hand the impact a senior pet adoption can make on the lives of both pets and their owners,” Moody added. “By covering adoption fees this month, we hope more people feel encouraged to welcome a senior pet’s love into their home.”

Looking to give a frosted face a home? Pet parents who adopt a senior shelter pet during the month of November can submit adoption forms here for up to $200 fee reimbursement. Stella & Chewy's is also providing these new senior pet parents with a $40 value voucher to redeem toward any Stella & Chewy's product.

