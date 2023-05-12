This Summer-Ready Petite Tomato Cocotte From Staub Is On Sale For Just $38 At Amazon

Add some whimsy to your kitchen this season.

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on May 12, 2023

If you plan on inviting friends and family over to your house to enjoy the warm weather, you can never have enough useful yet stylish cooking dishes. This tomato-shaped mini cocotte from Staub is perfect for summer soirees, for instance, and it’s currently 34 percent off at Amazon. Add it to your collection for just $38.

The petite cocotte holds up to 16 ounces, making it ideal for individual portions and side dishes. The stoneware is covered with a scratch-resistant porcelain glass enamel finish that retains and distributes heat for evenly-cooked dishes. Your meal will stay warm on the table thanks to the lid that maintains the temperature of food, so you can go back for seconds. The lid even has a cute stem on top that acts as a handle. 

The tomato cocotte is oven-, broiler-, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe (up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit) for cooking a variety of meals. Just be sure to let the dish to cool before placing it in the dishwasher or freezer to avoid cracks. Handles on both sides of the pot allow you to easily transfer it from the oven to the table without it slipping out of your hands.

The beautiful design is modeled after the Brandywine tomato variety, which is one of the most well-known (and best tasting) heirloom tomatoes. It will be the perfect addition to your table for serving guests, and it looks so realistic that people might mistake it for an actual vegetable. Anyone who loves to cook would be thrilled to receive the miniature dish as a gift, too. 

Amazon shoppers call the cocotte “precious,” with one noting that it “adds whimsy to the cookbook bookcase in [their] kitchen.” According to another reviewer, the small size makes the dish “perfect for summer gazpacho or tomato/basil soup, individual dinner servings, or simply for display of small bites.”

Your friends and family will love being served from this cute tomato cocotte that doubles as kitchen decor. Scoop it up while it’s 34 percent off at Amazon now. 

