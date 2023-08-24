Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Arrives Early To Mark Its 20th Anniversary

Have you gotten your first PSL of the season yet?

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
Photo:

Starbucks

This year, even Starbucks can’t wait for Pumpkin Spice season. The seasonal favorite returns today, Thursday, August 24, marking both the unofficial start of fall and the 20th anniversary of the now-iconic beverage.

While these days it’s hard to imagine fall without the seasonal spiced drink, back in 2003, it was nothing more than one of many ideas devised in Starbucks HQ’s “Liquid Lab,” their research and development space. After sampling, sipping, and focus group testing, the Pumpkin Spice Latte made its debut in the fall of 2003, at about 100 stores in Washington, D.C. and Vancouver, Canada, the brand writes. “Within the first week of the market test, we knew we had a winner,” Peter Dukes, who led the Starbucks beverage development team at the time, recalled in a history of the drink. Now, PSL season is a global phenomenon.

While PSL is now a classic, there are a few new fall drinks joining the seasonal line-up, including one very adult option. Those options include the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which previously came only in macchiato form, and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte, which pairs spiced chai with pumpkin cream cold foam topped with a sprinkle of pumpkin spice. According to Starbucks, the idea for the drink came from customers and baristas who created the drink through customization and then made it popular online. “We’re excited to celebrate the creativity of our baristas and customers by offering the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte on the official fall menu,” said Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri. 

The brand’s upscale Starbucks Reserve locations are also getting in on the pumpkin-spiced fun with their own twist on the PSL, as well as a new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and a 21-and-over pumpkin-and-cinnamon spiced Espresso Martini.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Idea House
2023 Idea House: Room-By-Room Source Guide
Delbar
25 Must-Try Atlanta Restaurants
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
Nashville, TN
32 Things To Do In Nashville, Tennessee
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Porch with Fresh Flowers, Greenery, and Containers
65 Porch And Patio Design Ideas You'll Love All Season
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
100 All-Time Best Comfort Food Classics
Chocolate Delight
65 Top-Rated Desserts Everyone Should Make At Least Once
Toomer's Drugs in Auburn, AL
The South's Best College Towns 2018
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Shops decorated for Christmas on King Street in Alexandria, VA
Celebrate the Christmas Charm of Alexandria, Virginia
Krispy Kreme Fall Doughnut Collection 2023
Krispy Kreme Has Two New Fall Doughnuts For The Pumpkin Spice Lover In Your Life
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Buxton Hall in Asheville, NC
The South's Best New Restaurants
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints