Food and Recipes Drinks The Shopper-Loved Stanley Tumbler Just Restocked—And Will Probably Sell Out Before You Finish Reading This It’s the only companion you need this summer. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Stanley Any Southerner knows that hydration is key as summertime approaches (whether that means mojitos, sweet tea, or good ol’ water) for when the sweltering heat climbs past the bearable number on the thermostat. And if you’ve been on the internet lately, you’ve likely seen this viral insulated cup: the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler. It’s nearly always sold out, and for good reason: Its insulation keeps beverages cold for hours, it comes in a variety of gorgeous colors, and despite its large size, it even fits in your car’s cup holder. While many colorways have been unavailable for weeks or even months, the brand just restocked a few key designs you’ll want to scoop up before the humidity starts to close in. Act fast! This supply won’t last long, and you’re going to want it for beach trips, porch sunsets, and while you’re on the go. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is constructed of recycled stainless steel. Its 40-ounce capacity means fewer refills, an important consideration for when you’re lazing in the sun. Getting up to go back to the house? No thank you. Its vacuum insulation ensures your ice stays unmelted, your drink stays frigid, and every sip is as satisfying as that first one. Cold drinks stay chilly for up to 11 hours, and iced beverages stay frozen for up to two whole days. Stanley BUY IT: $45; stanley1913.com Perhaps best of all, the cup is made for any drinker with three varieties of tops: a straw opening complete with reusable straw, a drink opening, and a full-cover lid. Oh, and it’s all splash-proof, a must when you’re balancing your beach bag, hat, chair, and perhaps a toddler or two. The ergonomic handle is comfortable enough to tote for hours, complete with comfort-grip inserts for easy carrying. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is so popular that the brand even limits the number of cups you’re allowed to buy with each purchase, so you can’t stock up for your girlfriends. Send them this article instead—they’ll thank you later! More of a coffee drinker instead? No fear. This 40-ounce cup also keeps hot beverages steaming for up to seven hours. Y’all will love the colors currently available too: a vibrant orange, teal, lime green, cool green, rose, iridescent black, fog gray, charcoal, and black. The neon shades are stylish rather than garish, soft enough to show personality without being too much. A powder coat finish keeps your drink stylish and scratch-free for the summers to come. Oh, and did we mention it’s dishwasher-safe? Shop the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler before it sells out—a question of minutes rather than days. Your summer self will thank you for it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 14 Under-$15 Beauty Products That Are Trending Easter Basket Stuffers At Amazon After Using My Mom's Makeup During A Mother-Daughter Trip, I Immediately Bought These Products For Myself I’m A Lifelong Texan, And These Are My 12 Favorite Warm Weather Fashion And Beauty Essentials