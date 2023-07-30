Stanley and Target’s New Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Collection Will Likely Sell Out Before You Finish Reading

If you’ve ever entered a Target and walked wistfully through the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia aisles, this one’s for you. And if you’ve ever relished sliding your Stanley cup into the cupholder of your car and sipping ice-cold water in the sweltering midst of summer, this one’s for you. These instant add-to-cart brands have paired up on a limited-edition collection guaranteed to sell out just as quickly as other Stanley drops, (as in, within minutes) so you’ll want to act fast.

This limited-edition collaboration blends the warm, timeless sophistication of the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia color palette with the beloved functionality of the Stanley Cup, available in two products: the TikTok-famous 40-Ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, and the 1.5-Quart Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is nearly always sold out, and new collaborations disappear almost immediately. The variety of colors, hefty hydration-friendly size, and convenient shape (which fits into most car cup holders) make the tumbler a winner among shoppers. No more lukewarm tea after the first hour on the beach.

Made of stainless steel with a 40-ounce capacity, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler keeps your chosen beverage frosty for hours. Cold drinks stay chilly for up to 11 hours, and iced beverages stay frozen for up to two whole days. If you’re more of a hot beverage person, no fear; it’ll keep your coffee steaming for up to seven hours, too. A rotating top with three positions ensures the perfect sip for any type of sipper, with a straw opening, drink opening, and full-cover lid for transport. Buyers also love the ergonomic handle, which includes comfort-grip inserts. This particular cup will be available in six colorways befitting the Target line’s penchant for neutrals: a light brown, striking navy, dark moss, light green, creamy white, and taupe.

Stanley 1.5-Quart Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle

The 1.5-Quart Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle can tote plenty of your chosen liquid to your next outing with a leakproof top and powerful double-vacuum insulation. It can keep liquids hot for 40 hours or cold drinks cool for up to 35 hours. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the insulated lid that doubles as an 8-ounce cup. Oh, and did we mention it’s dishwasher safe? The 1.5-Quart Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle is available in four stylish colorways: light brown, navy, dark moss, and even a minimal white and blue pattern.

The collection will be available exclusively at Target.com and in select Target stores, but you’ll want to act quickly to secure your own. Previous Stanley collaborations have sold out within minutes.

