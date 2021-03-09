St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just about corned beef and cabbage. In order to celebrate the holiday right, you'll want a festive dessert to cap off the night. While some of our classic dessert recipes are always good options for any special celebration, we’ve dug up some of our best Irish-inspired treats to whip up as well. From sweets made with sour cream like our Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake, to fruity apple desserts like our Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata, and even mint chocolate treats like Andes Mint Brownies, these St. Patrick’s Day desserts will certainly leave you feeling lucky. These confections are for those who want their cakes as green as it gets, or those who want a simple dessert with a pop of color without food coloring.

Let the luck of the Irish be all over the dessert table as you celebrate with these easy and delicious St. Paddy’s recipes.