St. Louis Teen Walks Nearly 7 Miles To Attend Middle School Graduation

“The shoes that he walked in had holes in the bottom, holes in the top.”

Published on June 7, 2023
Xavier Jones
Photo:

Harris-Stowe State University

When his grandfather’s car died and he found himself without transportation, 14-year-old Xavier Jones did what he had to do to get to his eighth grade graduation last month.

“If you want something done, you gotta go ahead and do it yourself,” Jones told KMOV. “I wanted to walk across the stage,” he explained.

Instead of skipping the event, the determined teen walked 6.5 miles from his neighborhood in North St. Louis to Yeatman Middle School’s graduation ceremony at Harris-Stowe State University in midtown St. Louis.

“He did what he had to do,” Jones’ mentor, Darren Seals, told KSDK. “The shoes that he walked in had holes in the bottom, holes in the top. Two-and-a-half-hours walk. A long road, I wouldn’t have walked it."

Seals mentors Jones at Sankofa Unity Center, a local youth center where he helps kids "make the most of their lives."

“Change the norm, that’s what I tell the kids,” he explained to KSDK. “Change the norm. No matter if you live a nightmare, never give up.”

Harris-Stowe President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was so moved by Jones’ trek to graduation, that she presented him with a presidential scholarship to the HBCU during the ceremony. The four-year scholarship covers tuition, books, and fees.

Collins Smith told KMOV that Jones’ story is a reminder of the obstacles many students face in St. Louis.

“Many of our students come with a story and many of our students come with environmental barriers they have overcome or that they are currently overcoming,” she said. “I just led with my heart and I followed my heart and my heart said this is a kid that needs a scholarship.”

Jones, who hopes to be a NASCAR driver one day, will start 9th grade at Lift for Life Academy in the fall. 

“At the end of the rainbow, there’s a pot of gold. I learned a lot from Xavier that day,” Collins Smith told KMOV.” Even on your worst day, keep pressing forward.”

Congratulations, Xavier!

