Memphis Hospital Dresses NICU Babies For Elvis Week

The smallest patients at a Memphis hospital recently dressed up in celebration for Elvis Week, and the photos have us all shook up.

NICU patients at Saint Francis Hospital paid homage to the King of Rock and Roll this week by donning bejeweled leisure suits, black wigs with sideburns, and a whole lot of bling.

Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis

Dressing the babies up for Elvis Week—a first for the Tennessee hospital—was the idea of NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble.

Elvis Week, an annual week-long pilgrimage to Graceland attended by fans from around the world, spans from August 9 - 17.

“We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays and thought, ‘Why not Elvis Week?’” she explained.

The pint-size Elvis costumes were made possible by several current and former NICU nurses, who volunteered to crochet the costumes and props. They even recreated Elvis and Priscilla's 1973 wedding photos.

“Everyone on the NICU team has gotten into this,” Dibble said in a statement. “One of our neonatologists, who loves to take photographs as a hobby, volunteered to photograph the babies, and all our staff from the nurses to the respiratory therapists have had a hand in dressing the babies up. It makes such a special and fun memory for the parents and is a wonderful nod to a figure who is such a part of Memphis music history.”

