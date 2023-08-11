Memphis Hospital Dresses NICU Babies For Elvis Week

The pint-sized outfits were crocheted by NICU nurses.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023
NICU Elvis
Photo:

Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis

The smallest patients at a Memphis hospital recently dressed up in celebration for Elvis Week, and the photos have us all shook up.

NICU patients at Saint Francis Hospital paid homage to the King of Rock and Roll this week by donning bejeweled leisure suits, black wigs with sideburns, and a whole lot of bling.

Elvis NICU

Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis

Dressing the babies up for Elvis Week—a first for the Tennessee hospital—was the idea of NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble. 

Elvis Week, an annual week-long pilgrimage to Graceland attended by fans from around the world, spans from August 9 - 17.

ELVIS NICU

Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis

“We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays and thought, ‘Why not Elvis Week?’” she explained.

The pint-size Elvis costumes were made possible by several current and former NICU nurses, who volunteered to crochet the costumes and props. They even recreated Elvis and Priscilla's 1973 wedding photos.

ELVIS NICU

Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis

“Everyone on the NICU team has gotten into this,” Dibble said in a statement. “One of our neonatologists, who loves to take photographs as a hobby, volunteered to photograph the babies, and all our staff from the nurses to the respiratory therapists have had a hand in dressing the babies up. It makes such a special and fun memory for the parents and is a wonderful nod to a figure who is such a part of Memphis music history.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Thomas Rhett Akins and Lauren Akins Sitting on Coolers
How Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Celebrate Game Day In A House Divided
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Julia Reed
75 Most Stylish Southerners
Memphis, Tennessee- Bluff City
Memphis Gets Its Groove Back
Snow’s BBQ
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019
Killdeer Chick
After Weeks Of Guarding Nest, Utility Workers Welcome Baby Chicks To South Carolina Parking Lot
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Elvis Presley
Graceland Commemorates 45th Anniversary of Elvis's Death with Elvis Week 2022 and a Yearlong Celebration
Kayzen Hunter and Devonte Gardner
Arkansas 2nd Grader Raises More Than $100k For Waffle House Server
Laura Saur
See How This Charleston Photographer Turned Her Hobby Into A Career
Liam Reigel
Washington Capitals Fulfill Dream Of 12-Year-Old Fan Battling Brain Cancer
volunteers dig AL community garden
Turn Your Victory Garden Into A Giving Garden
2021 Cook of the Year: Nikkia Rhodes
2021 Cook of the Year: Nikkia Rhodes
2021 Cook of the Year: Erika Kwee
2021 Cook of the Year: Erika Kwee
2021 Cook of the Year: Amanda Mack
2021 Cook of the Year: Amanda Mack