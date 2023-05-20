Amazon Has So Many Cute Spring And Summer Blouses, And These 15 Styles Are All Under $35

Finding blouses that are lightweight enough to wear during the spring and summer can be tricky, especially if you don’t want to spend a ton of money. Luckily, Amazon has so many cute options that are versatile enough to wear to the office, a restaurant, and even the beach. We picked out 15 styles you need to check out—all for under $35. And since the shirts can be styled in so many different ways, you won’t have to buy tops for every occasion, which will save even more money.

Below you’ll find button-downs that can be worn as pool coverups, off-the-shoulder shirts that are perfect for date night, and blouses to wear to the office. Shop our picks starting at $20 at Amazon.

Apraw Casual Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

This 100 percent cotton short sleeve button-down shirt fits loosely to provide extra air flow for hot days. The blouse also has a pleated back, cuffed sleeves, and a breast pocket. Shoppers say it’s “super light and airy,” and wrinkles easily come out when the shirt is hung up to dry.

Astylish V-Neck Button-Down

The lightweight polyester and spandex fabric blend of this button-down shirt makes it ideal for throwing on over a summer dress or bathing suit as a coverup. Amazon reviewers have given the blouse more than 4,900 five-star ratings, with one customer saying, “I bought this in four colors, I love it so much.” It’s available in 39 colors and patterns, including colorblocked, floral, and striped.

Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse

Featuring pleats on the front with an A-line silhouette, this V-neck blouse that can be effortlessly worn tucked into pants or left out. It’s a great basic piece that’s polished enough to wear to the office while being comfortable. According to one shopper, the “flattering” shirt is “so versatile for work, date night, or just [for] running errands!”

Wdirara Ruffle Cap Sleeve V-Neck Blouse

You’d never guess that this chic cap-sleeved shirt starts at just $22 at Amazon. There are 30 different versions, including styles with a V-neck or crew neck and ruffled or unruffled sleeves, plus floral and striped patterns. Reviewers say the blouse is “so flattering and looks expensive.”

Dokotoo Boho Floral Printed V-Neck Top

This highly-rated polyester V-neck top has cute flutter sleeves that are perfectly breezy for summer, and the strings attached to the neckline can be tied or left loose. It’s popular with shoppers, garnering more than 4,100 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Blencot 3/4 Ruffle Sleeve Off the Shoulder Blouse

Off the shoulder styles like this one are ideal for hot days that turn chillier when the sun goes down. The blouse has a ruffled neckline, hem, and sleeves, and the elastic top prevents it from slipping off your shoulders. There are a variety of warm weather-ready floral prints available in different colors ranging from pink to green to yellow.

SySea Short Sleeved Striped Button-Down

This “vibrant” button-down “gives summer and vacation vibes,” according to customers. The striped print comes in five colors: light pink/blue, blue/teal, orange/pink/navy, light pink, and dark blue. The shirt has an oversized fit to keep you cool and can be styled untucked, tucked, or tied at the waist.

Allimy Ruffle Trim Tank Top

Another must-have option for the office is this sleeveless blouse that comes in a bunch of prints and solid colors and has a high ruffled neckline. The neck has a closure in the back that can be unbuttoned to allow it to easily slide over your head. One shopper said, “I bought it to wear with black dress pants, but it looks just as cute with a nice pair of jeans. It’s soft and comfortable.”

MakeMeChic Oversized Button-Down Shirt

Wear this oversized button-down shirt as a lightweight jacket on chilly summer evenings or as a beach coverup. You can leave the sleeves down or unbuttoned and rolled up. One reviewer even commented that the blouse has become one of their “closet staples.”

Bothenial Button-Down Blouse

The back of this short sleeved button-down top is pleated, and it has an all-over raised pom pom pattern. Amazon shoppers love the blouse, awarding it more than 1,000 perfect ratings. One person said, “I have gotten so many compliments and have since purchased it in six colors. It is extremely flattering and lightweight enough for spring with a light sweater or on its own in the summer.”

Gaharu Notch V-Neck Short Sleeve Blouse

The lace detail on the shoulders and back of this shirt gives it a unique spin, and the style also has a notch neck, flutter sleeves, and pleating. It’s super popular with Amazon shoppers—it’s garnered more than 3,400 five-star ratings. Customers say the top is “trendy yet classy.”

PrettyGarden Button-Down Jacquard Shirt

Not your average blouse: The jacquard print on this blouse makes it stand out from other button-downs. The shirt comes in nine colors, including spring- and summer-ready hues like bright yellow and pastel lavender, pink, blue, and green. Plus, it has an inner lining to ensure that it isn’t too sheer.

Micoson Puff Sleeve Pleated Blouse

This cute puff sleeve top has a notch neckline and pleats on the front and back. It’s made of a polyester, rayon, and spandex fabric that customers say “feels high quality…with just the right amount of stretch.”

CiCiBird Peplum Blouse

Designed with a cinched waist, front buttons, and billowy sleeves, this chiffon button-down blouse is the perfect workwear staple. Reviewers have given the shirt more than 2,600 five-star ratings, saying it makes them feel “instantly put-together.” One shopper commented that they appreciate how the belt prevents them from looking too boxy.

MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Plaid Button-Down

The oversized fit of this short sleeve shirt allows airflow to keep you cool on hot days. The cropped silhouette will look cute with high-waisted pants or shorts, and reviewers say that it can be dressed up with slacks or worn casually with jeans.

