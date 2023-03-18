Spring Has Sprung: The Iconic Tulips At Biltmore Are Blooming

Time to pack up and hit the road for North Carolina.

By Staff Author
Published on March 18, 2023
Biltmore Tulips
Photo:

The Biltmore Company

It may only be mid-March, but spring has already sprung at the Biltmore estate. George Vanderbilt’s incredible garden started its seasonal display a bit early this year with tulips, daffodils, crocus, and wisteria already putting on a springtime show. 

Biltmore’s annual Biltmore Blooms celebration officially kicks off on April 1 and runs through May 25, but since the blossoms are here, there’s no reason to delay a trip to the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tour the picture-perfect Shrub Garden and wander under its wisteria-lined pergola. Stroll through the beautiful grounds of the Italian Garden, admire the blooms in the Azalea Garden, and take in the trees that make up America’s first managed forest. To get a real eyeful, though, head to the Walled Garden for a dazzling display of Biltmore’s signature spring tulips in an array of red, orange, purple, apricot, white, and yellow blooms. George Vanderbilt was apparently fond of the flowers as they paid tribute to his Dutch heritage.


The springtime celebration isn’t limited to the extensive grounds, though. America's Largest Home is bringing the party indoors with musicians stationed around the first floor filling the air with music while Biltmore’s floral team will transform flowers into gorgeous works of art. Per a press release, guests can expect to see “cherry blossoms in the Library; bouquets of lilac, viburnum and peonies adorning the Banquet Hall table; and unique blooming Chenille plants in the Winter Garden.”


It is a bit too early for the estate’s glorious sunflowers to come in, but that just means you have a great reason to return to Asheville and perhaps even stay a night or two at The Inn on Biltmore Estate, one of The South’s Best Hotels 2023, if we do say so ourselves. 

