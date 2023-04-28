Shopping We Found 10 Incredibly Charming Birdhouses We'd Love To Live In Ourselves—And They Start At Just $24 Welcome the wildlife in style. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon As you enjoy your outdoor space this time of year, take the time to savor both the natural surroundings and the wildlife around you. While you're weeding your gardens and beautifying your flowerbeds, it's also the perfect opportunity to welcome some feathered friends into your backyard with a charming vessel just begging to be inhabited. Now that nesting season has arrived, you can help the sparrows, wrens, and finches settle down this spring and summer with an optimal nesting spot, allowing you to take your birdwatching to the next level. The Southern songbirds can help bring your lush greenery to life with their gorgeous miniature homes that double as delightful decor while protecting them from the harsh elements. We searched high and low to find customer-loved styles that are so sweet you'll wish you could also take residence in them. Here are 10 options that range from traditional to straight out of a fairytale, starting at just $25. Home Bazaar Flower Pot Cottage Birdhouse Amazon It's the cottage of your dreams, even outfitted with faux greenery to add a sophisticated flair. This option from Home Bazaar includes finer details like a shingled roof and thoughtfully constructed cavities to carefully accommodate melodic occupants. BUY IT: $60.99 (orig. $79); amazon.com Oushuai Bird House Amazon This design by Oushuai almost seems as if it were plucked straight out of a storybook fairytale. If these walls could talk, they would appreciate the Eastern-inspired pastoral craftsmanship and sensible construction. BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com Home Bazaar Nestling Series Lovers Lane Cottage Wayfair The mindful cutout details on this charmer make this cottage a standout in any backyard. Not a single aspect is overlooked, from the playful heart-shaped entry to the elaborately adorned rails and perch-ready porch. BUY IT: $43.99; wayfair.com Fleur De Lis Living Mattis Winery Wayfair Give your garden a whimsy touch with Fleur De Lis Living's nuanced cottage-style winery birdhouse covered in crawling ivy. The birds can rest on the wooden wine barrels while enjoying the quaint gem. BUY IT: $27.99; wayfair.com Home Bazaar Classic Series Cape May Cottage Wayfair Inspired by the beachside Victorian homes of Cape May, NJ, this bungalow is outfitted with a removable back wall to make maintenance easier and side balconies for perching. The enchanting villa will add a unique element of grace and beauty to any backyard. BUY IT: $58.99 (orig. $129); wayfair.com One Allium Way Luetta Fairytale Cottage Wayfair Filled with the cozy character of a sleepy inn, this inviting and dreamy cottage will have all the chickadees flocking to it. The large doorway and windows promote proper airflow to keep your winged guests happy and thriving during their stay. BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $29.99); wayfair.com Ophelia & Co. Anastagio Cape Cod Pedestal Wayfair If you prefer a birdhouse that can stand on its own, the Anastagio Cape Cod model is the option for you. Set it by your conversation set on the patio and relish in the beauty of watching wildlife come and go. BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $37.99); wayfair.com Highland Dunes Mcguire Beach Wayfair Did someone call (or chirp) for a rustic little coastal escape? This simple design's exquisite attention to detail delivers a splendid punch with nods to both idyllic aesthetics and seashore allure. BUY IT: $41.99 (orig. $43.99); wayfair.com Sol 72 Outdoor Bricelyn Birdhouse Wayfair Crafted to look like a local bed and breakfast, this timeless birdhouse won't take too much attention away from your serene blooms. The various window openings give the dreamy dwelling ample ventilation. BUY IT: $58.99 (orig. $75); wayfair.com Home Bazaar Hatchling Series Log Cabin Wayfair Live out your summer camping fantasies with this cute log cabin design—which is even topped with a hunting dog, lantern, and porch landing. Shoppers have also noted that this adorable birdhouse makes for a great holiday gift. BUY IT: $56.99; wayfair.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 