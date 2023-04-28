We Found 10 Incredibly Charming Birdhouses We'd Love To Live In Ourselves—And They Start At Just $24

As you enjoy your outdoor space this time of year, take the time to savor both the natural surroundings and the wildlife around you. While you're weeding your gardens and beautifying your flowerbeds, it's also the perfect opportunity to welcome some feathered friends into your backyard with a charming vessel just begging to be inhabited.

Now that nesting season has arrived, you can help the sparrows, wrens, and finches settle down this spring and summer with an optimal nesting spot, allowing you to take your birdwatching to the next level. The Southern songbirds can help bring your lush greenery to life with their gorgeous miniature homes that double as delightful decor while protecting them from the harsh elements.

We searched high and low to find customer-loved styles that are so sweet you'll wish you could also take residence in them. Here are 10 options that range from traditional to straight out of a fairytale, starting at just $25.

Home Bazaar Flower Pot Cottage Birdhouse

It's the cottage of your dreams, even outfitted with faux greenery to add a sophisticated flair. This option from Home Bazaar includes finer details like a shingled roof and thoughtfully constructed cavities to carefully accommodate melodic occupants.

Oushuai Bird House

This design by Oushuai almost seems as if it were plucked straight out of a storybook fairytale. If these walls could talk, they would appreciate the Eastern-inspired pastoral craftsmanship and sensible construction.

Home Bazaar Nestling Series Lovers Lane Cottage

​The mindful cutout details on this charmer make this cottage a standout in any backyard. Not a single aspect is overlooked, from the playful heart-shaped entry to the elaborately adorned rails and perch-ready porch.

Fleur De Lis Living Mattis Winery

Give your garden a whimsy touch with Fleur De Lis Living's nuanced cottage-style winery birdhouse covered in crawling ivy. The birds can rest on the wooden wine barrels while enjoying the quaint gem.

Home Bazaar Classic Series Cape May Cottage

Inspired by the beachside Victorian homes of Cape May, NJ, this bungalow is outfitted with a removable back wall to make maintenance easier and side balconies for perching. The enchanting villa will add a unique element of grace and beauty to any backyard.

One Allium Way Luetta Fairytale Cottage

Filled with the cozy character of a sleepy inn, this inviting and dreamy cottage will have all the chickadees flocking to it. The large doorway and windows promote proper airflow to keep your winged guests happy and thriving during their stay.

Ophelia & Co. Anastagio Cape Cod Pedestal

If you prefer a birdhouse that can stand on its own, the Anastagio Cape Cod model is the option for you. Set it by your conversation set on the patio and relish in the beauty of watching wildlife come and go.

Highland Dunes Mcguire Beach

Did someone call (or chirp) for a rustic little coastal escape? This simple design's exquisite attention to detail delivers a splendid punch with nods to both idyllic aesthetics and seashore allure.

Sol 72 Outdoor Bricelyn Birdhouse

Crafted to look like a local bed and breakfast, this timeless birdhouse won't take too much attention away from your serene blooms. The various window openings give the dreamy dwelling ample ventilation.

Home Bazaar Hatchling Series Log Cabin

Live out your summer camping fantasies with this cute log cabin design—which is even topped with a hunting dog, lantern, and porch landing. Shoppers have also noted that this adorable birdhouse makes for a great holiday gift.

