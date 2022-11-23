Spanx’s Velvet Pants Are So Chic, Nobody Will Know They’re Leggings—And They’re 20% Off Right Now

Dress them up or down for any occasion.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith

Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Velvet Leggings
Photo:

Spanx

Spanx never steers us wrong, and its fall and winter-ready collection of apparel is full of staples that you can dress up or down. As the temperatures get chillier and we get more inclined to just curl up inside with some hot chocolate, our wardrobes need to straddle that line between cozy enough to lounge in but polished enough for every holiday soirée that comes our way. Don’t you ever just wish you could wear your activewear set to cocktail hour? Enter—Spanx Velvet Leggings, now 20 percent off during the brand’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

 This Black Friday, enjoy 20 percent off everything on the Spanx website. Yes, we said everything. Classic shapewear, no-fuss jeans, bras, its newest line of dresses, and these velvet leggings which were absolutely made to take you throughout the holiday season.

Velvet Leggings

Spanx

BUY IT: $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

 These soft-to-touch velvet leggings have the brand’s signature Power Waistband, so the fit’s flattering and the colors are holiday-worthy. Layer under a blouse, add some clogs, throw on some statement earrings and voilà! Instant cocktail party glam. The attractive texture also elevates your daily wear, so you’ll always feel polished.

 Better yet, these elegant velvet leggings are available in six colors: rich burgundy, black, dark palm, classic navy, lapis night, silver chrome, and malachite. The shades align beautifully with holiday festivities, but are neutral enough to wear year round. Size-wise, the ankle-length leggings range from XS to 3XL, and shoppers note that you should size up for the best fit. Oh, and the design doesn’t have a center seam, so you never have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions.

Velvet Leggings

BUY IT: $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

 The high-rise leggings hit at about your belly button, while the polyester and elastane construction have a body-skimming fit. They are machine-washable, but you’ll want to lay them flat to dry as you do with much of your other activewear.

 We’re all used to the feeling of getting home from a holiday bash and immediately wanting to change into our coziest pajamas. With these leggings, that feeling goes away—you’ll find yourself wearing them for hours longer than you planned because they are simply so comfortable.

While we’re tempted by everything on the Spanx website, join us in adding the Velvet Leggings to our carts for 20 percent off. Dress them up or down—from errands to evening events.

More Early Black Friday Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
Early Cast Iron Cookware Deals Roundup Tout
We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals
Caraway Cookware Set
The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off
Early Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet Deal One-Off
Amazon’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes An Heirloom-Quality Lodge Cast Iron Skillet For $30
Our Table™ 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set
Act Fast—This Roasting Pan Set Is 50 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now
Closen Clogs Tout
These Editor-Loved, Fall-Ready Clogs Take You To Any Occasion In Style—And They’re 40% Off
Celebrations Home 30 in. LED Prelit Warm White Wreath
From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor
Early BFCM Deal: Vacuum One-Off
Hurry! You Can Save $310 on This Shopper-Favorite Robot Vacuum That’s 78% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Sur La Table Sale Tout
Cookware Brands Like Le Creuset And All-Clad Are Currently On Sale For Up To 62% Off At Sur La Table
Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon Quietly Slashed the Prices on These 20 Best-Selling Vacuums Weeks Ahead of Black Friday—Up to 78% Off
Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag
The Cozy Belt Bag Is The Accessory Of The Season—Here Are Our Favorite Under-$30 Options From Amazon
Spanx dresses
Spanx Dresses Are Now Available For The First Time Ever—Just In Time For The Holiday Season
walmart black friday 2020 deals
Walmart Slashed Prices on Apple AirPods, Instant Pot, iRobot, and More for Black Friday