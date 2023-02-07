Alert! Spanx Just Added 3 New Styles To Its Perfect Collection

If you’re looking for basic yet stylish wardrobe essentials, look no further. Spanx’s The Perfect Collection is the place to look. The collection features staples like flared and straight-leg pants, blazers, sheath dresses, pencil skirts, and more that are designed to be worn for any occasion. Best-sellers like The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare have more than 1,200 five-star ratings—and now, there are even more styles to shop. Spanx just launched three new pieces to add to the collection: The Perfect Double Slit Pant, The Perfect A-Line Short, and The Perfect Funnel Neck Top.



All the styles in The Perfect Collection, including the three new items, are made with the brand’s smoothing ponte fabric, which reviewers say is “thick but not bulky.” The material is also soft with four-way stretch. And you can cross dry-cleaning off your to-do list, since all of the styles are machine-washable to make them even easier to wear. Each item is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL to accommodate many body shapes.

You can dip your toe into current fashions with The Perfect Double Slit Pant that features a trendy split-leg detail on the hem while maintaining a classic flared silhouette. According to shoppers, Spanx’s similar Hi-Rise flare style is like “magic” and extremely stylish and comfortable, so you can expect the new pair to be just as popular. The pants are currently available in black, and you can even select the length (regular, petite, or tall) to make sure you get the perfect fit. The pull-on design makes them so easy to throw on when you’re in a rush, plus, they have hidden core-shaping technology. The Slit Pant is great for those days when you want to look fashionable while staying comfy, since the stretchy fabric will make it feel like you’re wearing sweats (but it looks much cuter).

You might think you can’t wear shorts to the office, but The Perfect A-Line Short will prove you wrong. The shorts look much more polished than jean shorts with an A-line silhouette and relaxed leg shape. Similar to the Slit Pant, they feature core-shaping technology and a pull-on waist with no button or zipper. You’d be just as comfortable wearing these shorts to work with a blazer as you would on the weekend with a T-shirt and sneakers.

The Perfect Funnel Neck Top is the ideal piece to replace your plain T-shirts as a basic in your closet. The shirt has pleating details on the front and back with a hidden back zipper, and it’s available in white and black shades that will match any outfit. You can dress the style up with trousers and heels or wear it casually with jeans, making it super versatile. These items are the first top and shorts to be included in The Perfect Collection to round out your workwear rotation.

These new Spanx styles just dropped into The Perfect Collection, so you’ll want to scoop them up now before other shoppers get there first.