Spanx’s New Swim Collection Is All You Need for Your Beach, Pool, and Outdoor Adventures This Summer

Spanx demands our attention—and our bank account balance—for a reason: The brand looks good on everybody and focuses on an easy, flattering fit across categories. The latest? The brand’s summer-ready swim collection, featuring multiple styles that will give you the confidence you’re craving at the beach, pool, or simply in the backyard.

Meet Spanx’s Pique Shaping Swim Collection. The collection launched April 20, and includes sizes from XS to 3XL in chic, figure-friendly pieces simply meant for layering. The curated capsule is centered around the textured, smoothing fabric, which tucks and flatters the body in a way similar to the brand’s famous shapewear. Prices start at $58 and go up to $198.

The collection features three one-pieces, a ruffled swim top, a bikini top, a high-rise swim bottom, a skort, a swim dress, and a long-sleeve peplum swim top. While most of the collection is available in black (it’s classic for a reason), the long-sleeve top also comes in a crisp white. The black colorway has already sold out, so you’ll want to act quickly on any pieces you spy in the collection that catch your fancy. With its classic aesthetic and slimming fit, who could blame you for adding the entire assortment to your cart?

Despite its phenomenal 360-degree shaping qualities, everything about each piece is designed for comfort and versatility, including hidden shaping power mesh panels, no-dig leg openings so you can avoid chafing, supportive straps, removable bust pads, and more. The Pique Shaping High Rise Skort and Pique Shaping Plunge Swim Dress even include hidden ties that will keep your skirts from having a Marilyn Monroe moment in front of the entire boardwalk.

Styles range from sleeveless to short-sleeved to long-sleeved, meaning you have an option for any type of weather or water temperature. The peplum detail of the long-sleeve swim top excels here, keeping the full-coverage top flirty and feminine. (The top also features a high crew neckline and full length sleeves for UPF 50+ sun protection.) Best of all, the entire collection is machine washable—just keep it on a gentle cold cycle and lay flat to dry.

Head to Spanx to shop the newly iconic Pique Shaping Swim collection. Spanx drops almost always sell out quickly, so you’ll want to snag these for your beach trip and summer adventures before you miss out.