Shopping No One Will Suspect That You're Basically Wearing Yoga Pants With This Faux-Suede Pair From Spanx They’re on sale for 30 percent off right now. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx If you hate wearing jeans or trousers all day but need something a little dressier than leggings for work or going out, you should definitely try this pair from Spanx. With flexible fabric that you can move in, the Spanx Faux-Suede Flare Pants don’t sacrifice comfort and look put together when wearing them to the office. And you’ll want to check them out now because they’re currently on sale for 30 percent off. According to one reviewer, the faux-suede is “just the right thickness to appear like the real thing,” but they feel “like butter” rather than the stiff quality of real suede. The fabric is also machine-washable, making it much easier to clean than genuine suede. These pants have a pull-on design and are made with the core-shaping technology that Spanx is known for. Spanx BUY IT: $117.60 (orig. $168); spanx.com If you’re tall like me, you’re definitely well-acquainted with the struggle to find pants that are long enough (or vice versa if you’re shorter), but this pair is available in three lengths—regular, petite, and tall—so you can make sure they fit you just right. In fact, one shopper commented, “To all my tall girls out there: finally some comfy, sexy pants that actually fit!” Keep in mind the pants are intended to be long enough to be worn with heels, so they may run a little long. In addition to the various lengths, the pants are available in navy and caramel colors and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. These faux-suede pants are definitely a multipurpose purchase. They would look chic with heels but can also be worn with boots or sneakers and still look great. Additional five-star reviewers have said they’re able to dress them up or wear them for casual occasions, and they look like they have “legs for days” when wearing them. Check out these faux-suede pants if you’re searching for a comfortable yet cute style. You’ll feel like you’re wearing yoga pants with the stretchy fabric, but you can actually wear this pair out to dinner comfortably. And if you shop now, you can get them for 30 percent off. More Must-Shop Products 13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas This Artificial Pine Branch Set Is A Simple Hack To Make Your Christmas Tree Look Fuller Keep Wrapping Paper Neat And Tidy With This Holiday Storage Organizer That's On Sale With A Hidden Coupon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit