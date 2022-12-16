No One Will Suspect That You're Basically Wearing Yoga Pants With This Faux-Suede Pair From Spanx

If you hate wearing jeans or trousers all day but need something a little dressier than leggings for work or going out, you should definitely try this pair from Spanx. With flexible fabric that you can move in, the Spanx Faux-Suede Flare Pants don’t sacrifice comfort and look put together when wearing them to the office. And you’ll want to check them out now because they’re currently on sale for 30 percent off.

According to one reviewer, the faux-suede is “just the right thickness to appear like the real thing,” but they feel “like butter” rather than the stiff quality of real suede. The fabric is also machine-washable, making it much easier to clean than genuine suede. These pants have a pull-on design and are made with the core-shaping technology that Spanx is known for.

If you’re tall like me, you’re definitely well-acquainted with the struggle to find pants that are long enough (or vice versa if you’re shorter), but this pair is available in three lengths—regular, petite, and tall—so you can make sure they fit you just right. In fact, one shopper commented, “To all my tall girls out there: finally some comfy, sexy pants that actually fit!” Keep in mind the pants are intended to be long enough to be worn with heels, so they may run a little long.

In addition to the various lengths, the pants are available in navy and caramel colors and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. These faux-suede pants are definitely a multipurpose purchase. They would look chic with heels but can also be worn with boots or sneakers and still look great. Additional five-star reviewers have said they’re able to dress them up or wear them for casual occasions, and they look like they have “legs for days” when wearing them.

Check out these faux-suede pants if you’re searching for a comfortable yet cute style. You’ll feel like you’re wearing yoga pants with the stretchy fabric, but you can actually wear this pair out to dinner comfortably. And if you shop now, you can get them for 30 percent off.