You Can Score Double Discounts On Best-Sellers During Spanx’s End Of Season Sale—But Only For A Few More Days

Once best known for smoothing undergarments and shapewear, Spanx has evolved its brand to become a customer-favorite in clothing in general—most recently launching its first collection of dresses. Whether you’re a longtime wearer or just stumbling on Spanx’s new releases, now’s your opportunity to snag its quality clothing at a discounted price.

Through January 10, Spanx’s End Of Season Sale is offering an extra 30 percent off sale items—99 products total—including many of the brand’s best-sellers. That means you can upgrade your wardrobe for the new year with new staple pieces from leggings to work pants to tops and jackets, all at an affordable price.

Best Spanx End Of Season Deals

Below, shop some of our favorite Spanx best-sellers that are part of the double discount event. At checkout, don’t forget to use the code SALE to score that extra 30 percent off of valid items. Hurry—many items are already selling out.

Spanx

Faux Suede Leggings

If you haven’t already tried Spanx's beloved Faux Suede Leggings, don’t miss your chance. The best-selling leggings offer support and look stylish while doing so. One five-star reviewer noted that they “hold it all in without stomach pains and look amazing while doing so,” adding that they’re “easy to dress up or down [with] flats or boots.” They’re available in a wide variety of colors, including rich caramel, rich rose, navy, chocolate brown, and merlot.

BUY IT: $48.02 with code SALE (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx

Velvet Front Slit Pant

Whether you’re in the office or out on the town, there’s nothing worse than wearing uncomfortable pants. The Velvet Front Slit Pant is comfortable and stylish with its high waist and wide-leg structure. The black velvet automatically elevates any outfit, but the plush material ensures ultimate comfort. With no zippers or buttons, simply pull them on and go. The pants come in a wide variety of lengths—regular, petite, and tall—and sizes from XS to 3X.

BUY IT: $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx

Perfect Length Top

With the warming of the season, layers are imperative in the South—you never know what the temperature will be in a few hours. The Perfect Length Top makes for a simple layering piece with its relaxed fit and neutral oat color. An elevated take on a sweatshirt, the dolman sleeved top has a flattering, somewhat oversized fit.

BUY IT: $33.32 with code SALE (orig. $68); spanx.com

Spanx

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings

Jeans look with Spanx comfort? Yes, please. The Jean-ish Ankle Leggings are made of legging material but look like denim—they even come with pockets. Unlike denim jeans, which have buttons and zippers that can dig into you, Spanx’s leggings have no zipper or buttons—simply pull the leggings on, and it looks like you’re wearing jeans. With an interior core panel, the leggings will shape discreetly.

BUY IT: $48.02 with code SALE (orig. $98); spanx.com

Spanx

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

The Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant is another popular style that can go from day to night. However, a truly lasting pair of pants not only has to look cute, but also has to be comfortable enough for everyday wear, too. These structured twill bottoms have built-in stomach shaping and four-way stretch fabric to allow for comfortable movements. The pants also have no buttons or zippers to ensure comfort all day long. As one shopper put it, they’re “comfortable enough to sit on the floor with preschoolers, yet dressy enough to look professional as a speech-language pathologist!”

BUY IT: $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com

Spanx

Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings

If your New Year’s resolution is to get some more movement in, the Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings are a must-have for cute athleisure. Available in a wide array of sizes from XS to 3X, the flattering leggings hug your curves and give your booty a boost with Spanx’s sculpting fabric and contoured waistband. Whether you’re hitting the gym or running errands, the breathable and sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool and comfortable.

BUY IT: $48.02 with code SALE (orig. $98); spanx.com