Spanx Just Launched New Washes Of Its Ultra-Flattering Jeans, And They’re Sure To Sell Out Quickly

Mama may have raised you to understand the importance of a trusty pair of shapewear, but she didn’t know the brand Spanx like we do—branching into swimwear, activewear, and even denim. Why not channel its smoothing, ultra-flattering powers in all aspects of our wardrobe? Spanx’s focus on comfortable styles across basic staples boost any outfit and frankly makes us feel good. Thanks to the brand’s trusted reputation, new launches often go quickly, making it imperative that we jump on new launches as soon as possible to snag new favorite items. Our most recent crush? Spanx’s just-dropped washes of its iconic jeans, which look good at any occasion from gameday to dinner to everyday wear. Snap up the latest denim releases before they sell out.

Step into Spanx’s Jeans Shop for an array of lengths, washes, and cuts featuring four-way stretch and core-shaping technology that forms to your body without any of the negative side effects we associate with shaping (like digging, reddening, and generally spending 10 minutes trying to huff and puff our way into jeans). The new drops include Wide Leg Jeans in Charcoal, Wide Leg Jeans in Raw Indigo, Kick Flare Jeans in Raw Indigo, and Cuffed Straight Jeans in Raw Indigo. The collection’s sizing ranges from XS to 3X.

You can never go wrong with an elevated pair of charcoal jeans, an autumn staple. The darker coloring can make any outfit fancier—day to night, who?—and of course, the pair has all of Spanx’s premium features: a faux button rather than a zipper for a seamless front, a hidden shaping panel, and contoured pockets. The brand notes that this pair runs long, so it’s best worn with heels, but also offers the style in several heights: petite, regular, and tall.

Wide leg styles are an ideal mix of en vogue and timeless. These pairs hit at the natural waist for excellent coverage, while the legs have a loose and relaxed fit. In other words, they look chic and put together, but are comfortable enough to want to wear all day long. The raw indigo wash is dark and elegant, a must-add to your denim repertoire.

Spanx shoppers love the brand’s Kick Flare Jeans for their cheeky cut (that’s guaranteed to earn you plenty of compliments on whichever shoes you pair with the pant). These hit right above the ankle, and multiple size and height options allow you to get the perfect length.

And who could go without a versatile pair of cuffed straight jeans? Fitted through the hip with a slim leg, these booty-lifting pants can make any outfit more casual—while Spanx’s flattering touches benefit your figure. Essentially, these are the jeans you reach for when you want to look effortless, but you still want to look incredible. Dating jeans. Gameday jeans. Razzle-dazzle jeans. These jeans oh-so-innocently say, “who, me?”

Needless to say, we’re tempted by each and every one of these denim drops. Head to Spanx to shop these new washes of its iconic jeans. Spanx collections tend to disappear quickly, so you’ll want to add-to-cart sooner rather than later.